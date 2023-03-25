QUINCY -- Saturday was a busy day for local girls soccer teams.
Hannibal, Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame all played two games on Saturday in the Quincy High School Tournament at Flinn Stadium.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY -- Saturday was a busy day for local girls soccer teams.
Hannibal, Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame all played two games on Saturday in the Quincy High School Tournament at Flinn Stadium.
Hannibal fell to Ladue 2-0 in the first game and fell to Springfield 7-2 in the second game.
Pirates goalkeeper Ava Turner continued her strong play, making a combined 39 saves in two games on Saturday.
Ashley Davis had a goal and an assist for Hannibal, while Abbie Martin scored a goal.
Hannibal (2-3) will return to action on Tuesday, hosting North Central Missouri Conference rival Marshall (1-1) at 5 p.m.
The Blue Devils ended the tournament with a pair of scoreless ties with Cape Girardeau Notre Dame and Ladue.
QHS (2-0-2) will play a road game against crosstown rival QND (5-1-1) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Raiders defeated Springfield 4-1 in its first game, with Lia Quintero scoring two goals and Lilly Schuette and Makayla Patton each scoring one goal.
QND tied Cape Girardeau Notre Dame 2-2 in its second game, with goals from Schuette and Patton. Sage Stratton had an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.