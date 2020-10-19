HANNIBAL, Mo. — It was smooth sailing for the Hannibal volleyball team against Mexico on Monday night at Korf Gymnasium.
The Pirates swept aside the Bulldogs in three straight sets 25-12, 25-10, 25-14 for a strong North Central Missouri Conference victory and their second victory over Mexico this season.
“It’s always good for the girls to be able to get a conference win underneath them,” Hannibal coach Megan Phillips said. “Hopefully, we can go undefeated in conference (play).”
Hannibal won the first set easily, with a nine-point run propelling the Pirates to a 25-12 set win.
Even still, Phillips felt like her team wasn’t quite clicking to start the match.
“We did not talk well in the first set,” Phillips said. “So in between set one and set two, I really talked to them about the need to come out stronger and the need to make sure our communication was there.”
That message was received. Hannibal started the second set on a 14-0 run before the Bulldogs were forced to call a timeout.
“Nora (Hark) came out on an awesome serving run and we kind of just kept going from there,” Phillips said. “She can serve with the best of them and they were going past them.”
Hark came away with seven ace serves and had a team-high 23 set assists.
Hannibal again started hot in the third set with an 8-0 run on its way to a 25-14 victory to clinch the match.
Junior outside hitter Bella Falconer was a spark all over the court, leading the team with 12 kills and 15 digs.
“Bella is one of my key players every night,” Phillips said. “She’s one that she can have an off-hit or off-pass, but I know that she will be able to bounce back from it.”
Hannibal now improves to 6-0 in conference record boasts a 10-4-1 overall record. The Pirates face a busy schedule this week, with three more matches on tap to close out the regular season.
The Pirates would like to keep their unblemished record in NCMC play intact after this week’s gauntlet.
“Tonight, I told them to get lots of rest,” Phillips said. “We actually watched a lot of film on Friday night, so we talked about this upcoming week. We talked about Kirksville, Troy and Marshall just to kind of get ahead because we knew we weren’t going to have much practice this week.”