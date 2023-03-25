HANNIBAL, Mo. -- It was a rough start for Hannibal in Saturday's doubleheader against Warrenton.
The Warriors thumped Hannibal 11-1 in five innings during the first game on Saturday, sliding into a five-game losing streak.
"We got punched in the mouth a little bit in the first game," said Pirates head coach Ian Hatton. "We made some mistakes, didn't pitch it well and that's kind of happened to us a little bit over the past week. It's been a tough time."
The Pirates regrouped between games and pulled out a 9-5 win over the Warriorts to split the doubleheader and end its losing streak.
"Lots of credit to our guys," Hatton said. "I'm very proud of the win in Game 2 because we got tough and took care of the routine plays and generated the momentum that we needed. That's tough to do when you've been struggling like that."
The game was shifted from Warrenton to Hannibal Veterans Baseball Field due to field conditions in the Warriors ballpark. Hannibal was the home team in the first game and the away team in the second game.
With the second game entering the third inning scoreless, Evan Harsell and Cooper Scott drew a pair of walks for Hannibal.
That's when Kane Wilson hit a triple to drive both Harsell and Scott in and take a 2-0 lead.
"(Wilson) would be the first to tell you he's been struggling at the plate, but he's got a great head on his shoulders," Hatton said. "He's a great baseball player and there's a reason why he hits in the three-spot for us. We have all the confidence in the world that's where he needs to be and he came through big time today."
Warrenton tied it up in the bottom half of the third inning.
The Pirates loaded the bases in the top of the fourth when Waylon Anders walked, Tre Hoskins reached on an error and Harsell bunted for a base hit.
Aaron Daughtery had a RBI groundout to re-take the lead, which was followed by a suicide squeeze by Colton Dryden to score Hoskins. Wilosn then singled home Harsell to take a 5-2 lead.
"We got on base," Hatton said. "We had a freshman get down a great bunt and a senior get a great bunt down and it kind of opens things up for us. It gets us back to the top of our lineup where we can really do some damage."
Unfortunately for Hannibal, Warrenton once again tied it up in the bottom half of the fourth.
Hannibal kicked off another rally in the fifth inning that was sparked by a walk from Ryan Ross. Two batters later, Anders doubled him home to regain the lead.
The Pirates added two more runs in the fifth off of an RBI double by Harsell and an RBI single by Daughtery.
"A big credit to the guys for getting on base, working great at bats and getting the bunts down," Hatton said. "It's a team effort."
Harsell started the second game and went 3.2 innings with three strikeouts; while allowing five walks, four hits and five earned runs. He had a no-decision.
It was the second start of the week for Harsell, who also pitched in a loss against Troy on Monday.
"He kept us in the game with some big pitches in those middle innings," Hatton said. "He did a nice job of commanding the strike zone early and just getting guys to swing the bat."
Harsell also went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, two runs and an RBI during the second game.
Wilson earned the win in relief in Game 2 after going 3.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. He limited the Warriors to just two hits and one walk.
At the plate, Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Hannibal (2-5) will play on the road against North Central Missouri Conference rival Moberly (3-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
"I'm really proud of our guys and our leadership in that (second) game," Hatton said. "We are on the right track going into Tuesday and heading into conference."
