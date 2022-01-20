PALMYRA, Mo. — Hannibal had a convincing 73-40 win over Highland in the boys semifinal of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Thursday to advance to the tournament championship game.
Hannibal raced out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter of play.
Pirates senior guard Aaris Stolte scored 14 first half points to help Hannibal take a 34-21 lead at halftime.
Cougars senior Drew Mallett matched Stolte’s 14 first half points, scoring all but seven of Highland’s first half points.
Mallett would only score two points in the second half, but finished the game with a team-high 16 points for Highland. Cougars senior Alex Meyer finished second in his team with 10 points.
In the second half, Hannibal outscored Highland by a 39-19 margin to coast to victory.
Stolte would finish with a team-high 24 points for Hannibal. Senior guard Courtland Watson finished second in scoring with 15 points and junior forward Haden Robertson added seven points.
Highland (12-6) will play Palmyra (8-8) in the third place game on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Hannibal (5-6) will play Monroe City (12-3) in the tournament final on Saturday at 8 p.m.
This will be the second time the Pirates and Panthers have met this season, with Monroe City winning 60-39 on Jan. 10.
However, the game was closer than the final score appears and Hannibal had a four-point lead midway through the third quarter of that game until Monroe City rallied back late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.