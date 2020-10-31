HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five straight points scored in the middle of the third set by the Parkway West volleyball team changed the tide of Saturday’s Class 4 sectional match so much so Hannibal never fully recovered.
The Pirates led 17-15 when the Longhorns got the surge they needed to take a 20-17 lead and springboard to an 18-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-8 victory at Korf Gym.
“Parkway West is just a great team,” Hannibal coach Megan Phillips said. “They’ve got some great outside hitters. Our girls wanted it. After that first set, I thought we’d hold tight with them.
“We just kind of got outpowered by Parkway West in the end.”
Not for lack of effort.
“The team camaraderie this year was second to none,” Phillips said. “Districts was our goal this year, but now that we won it, what do we want next? They wanted it today and came out fighting.”
A sluggish second set didn’t help.
“That’s kind of what’s happened all year where we’ve been sluggish in the second set,” Phillips said.
The end of the third set created a deficit too big to overcome.
“They kind of got in our heads in the fourth set,” Phillips said.
Bella Falconer led the Pirates with 17 kills and 31 digs, while Kate Maune had 13 kills and 15 digs, setter Nora Hark had 35 assists and two aces, and senior libero Allie Hull finished with 13 digs.
“Allie in the back row was phenomenal today,” Phillips said. “She had some amazing passes. Nora filled that position really well for us, and Kate swung really well on the outside for us and made some great digs for us.”
It allowed the Pirates to walk away proud of what they accomplished.
“In the huddle at the end, Allie said this is her favorite year so far playing volleyball,” Phillips said. “They have absolutely nothing to hang their heads about.”