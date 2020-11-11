HANNIBAL, Mo. — The mere mention of Moberly quarterback Dominic Stoneking draws the same reaction from each of the Hannibal football team’s defensive linemen.
He must be contained.
“You have to detect if he’s going to hand it off for the power, hand it off for the sweep or if he’s going to take it,” junior defensive end Brady Zimmerman said. “We just have to make sure the quarterback (shadow) has the quarterback and everybody does their job.”
That will be to create a funnel.
“We keep the outside contained and force him to go inside where we have our players ready to make plays,” senior defensive tackle DaRell Perry said.
If Stoneking and Moberly get bottled up, Hannibal may get its revenge.
A 14-13 victory in Week 7 at Porter Stadium gave the Spartans the North Central Missouri Conference championship and the top seed in Class 4 District 4. The scene shifts to Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium in Moberly at 7 p.m. Friday with the second-seeded Pirates (7-2) looking to topple the top-seeded Spartans (8-1) and regain the district crown.
Hannibal has won a district title in three of the past five seasons, losing to Wentzville Liberty 23-8 last year.
“We hope we can come and put our best football forward,” Hannibal coach Quentin Hamner said. “This game means a little more. Obviously, we wanted to win conference, but we will take this hands down over being the conference champion.
“We want to show people we got better.”
The Pirates believe they have in every facet.
“We realized if we all play together and do our jobs at the same time we can’t be stopped,” Zimmerman said. “We’re better when we do that than we think we are.”
Last week’s 42-0 victory over Mexico proved that. It was the Pirates’ first defensive shutout of the season and arguably their cleanest effort offensively.
Hannibal did not turn the ball over, converted 60 percent on third down and averaged better than 10 yards per play.
“We knew what we had to do last week,” senior wide receiver Joey Worthington said. “We know what we have to do this week. It’s almost like last week was a practice game for this week.”
As much as the Pirates want to score at will, beating Moberly will be determined by the defense.
The Spartans rolled up 391 yards of total offense in last week’s 55-14 victory over Kirksville in the district semifinals and average 360 yards per game with 206 on the ground.
Stoneking, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior who was named first team All-NCMC, is Moberly’s second-leading rusher with 440 yards and five touchdowns, while completing 86 of 134 passes for 1,388 yards with 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Jarrett Kinder, a 6-foot, 220-pound bulldog, is Moberly’s leading rusher with 484 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“They want to run the ball,” Hamner said. “They want to put (Stoneking) in advantageous situations to run the ball. What they do allows him to have the ball like a running back or read a defensive end or a linebacker and make decisions based upon making sure it’s 11-on-11.”
An offensive line averaging nearly 250 pounds per man allows that to happen.
“They want to be able to lean on us. They want to be able to control the line of scrimmage,” Hamner said. “We want space to be our friend. On defense, we want to restrict that. We feel like if we can outlast them and play harder than them our game plan is really good.”
The Pirates have the proper motivation, too.
“This is what we want,” Perry said. “We’re ready to get to it.”
The Pirates have figured out how to obtain it, too.
“The ability to play as a team,” Zimmerman said. “We want it a lot more than we ever wanted it.”