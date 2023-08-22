HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Expectations are high in Hannibal with the Pirates bringing back a boatload of talent and experience.
Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender will take the same approach he has since he took over three years ago -- take it one game at a time.
"We are not looking at Week 9 right now, we are looking at Week 1 and that's it," Gschwender said. "We are going to fix what we messed up on Week 1 and get better for Week 2 and do the same thing and get better for Week 3. The whole idea is just to progress each week and just get better and better."
Hannibal's players enter the season optimistic, but echo their head coach's philosophy.
"First, we got to win conference," said Hannibal senior tight end/defensive end Kane Wilson. "That's the first step. Once we get there, we start over with districts. There will be some tough teams, but I think we can get the job done. Just take it one game at a time."
The Pirates got off to a 1-2 start before winning eight straight and falling to West Plains in the Class 4 state quarterfinal. Hannibal finished 2022 with a 9-3 record.
All-purpose back Aneyas Williams is fully healthy after his junior season ended prematurely due to a collarbone injury.
Williams scored 34 touchdowns in nine games and is poised to have a strong senior season before heading to South Bend next fall to play for the Fighting Irish.
"Aneyas has had a good summer, too," Gschwender said. "His leadership has really cranked up over the summer."
Mike Ferreira impressed at running back after getting a chance in Williams' absence last year and will see increased playing time this year.
Others who will see time in the backfield include Cody Culp, Landyn Essig and Owen Andrews.
"We got a handful of running backs that will get some reps this year and you got to have that," Gschwender said. "Every team out there is going to be keyed on Aneyas, so you got to have some guys who can do some things."
Another big reason for optimism is the maturation of junior Waylon Anders at quarterback, who enters his second season as starter.
While Anders started slow, he finished strong and completed 69% of his passes for 1,823 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore.
"It's not just the experience, but him getting a year older and having that good year in the weight room," Gschwender said. "He's put on some muscle and has grown bodily and mentally on the field. The kid is a coach on the field. He's reading defenses great and he's getting rid of the ball."
Teammates have noticed the difference in Anders confidence going into 2023 compared to last season.
"Last year, we didn't let it fly for the first few games," Wilson said. "Waylon wasn't scared, but he was a little jittery. Then, he found his rhythm. This year, he's slinging the ball and he's going to be a big part of our lineup."
Wilson will be key on offense with his ability to catch and block, which earned him All-Conference honors as a tight end.
"(Wilson) was solid for us in the passing game and his blocking has gotten better," Gschwender said. "We don't expect anything different this year, but it's his blocking we are really focused on. Making sure he is getting that stuff right.
The Pirates will look to Ben Worthington, Ashlin Sharkey, Quinn Thomas, Aaron Daughtery and Cam Davis.
"We got two new receivers that haven't really played that position, but they've looked really good in practice," Wilson said. "They know what they are doing. They are running the routes and they are running them sharp and catching the ball."
Hannibal brings three first team All-Conference selections to its offensive line -- Ryan Ross, Xxavion Washington and Noah Young. The Pirates will have two new starters on its line.
"Three of those guys are our offensive line have been starting since their sophomore year," Gschwender said. "They know exactly what they are doing as far as technique and they know what it takes to win at the next level."
The defensive line will be a strength for Hannibal with the return of two All-Conference players with Wilson at defensive end and nose tackle Trenton Cowden.
Ross and Young will also see time on the defensive line.
"Our defensive line is going to be about as good as we were last year or even better," Wilson said. "We're the biggest statement the defense has. We are just big boys up there getting it done."
One of the biggest losses for Hannibal was the graduation of All-State middle linebacker Ashton Watts, who committed to Truman State.
Sophomore Kaisen McAfee will step into the middle linebacker position.
"We got a new middle linebacker in Kaisen McAfee and he's going to take a big role this year," Wilson said. "He knows what he's doing. He's loud and physical and big. He's just going to have to step it up and know his role."
The Pirates graduated two All-Conference defensive backs in Jack Parker and Markahl Humphrey, as well as also graduating Haden Robertson.
Williams was an All-Conference safety last year and Owen Andrews moves from linebacker to the defensive backfield after earning All-Conference honors at linebacker in 2022.
Hannibal will need some younger players to help fill vacancies in the secondary.
"Just like receiver, we got a handful of kids who can play the defensive back role that we can rotate a little bit to try to stay fresh," Gschwender said. "Getting stuff like (the jamboree) gives us a good idea on who can play and who can't."
Gschwender said with the depth Hannibal has at the skill positions helps bulk up the special teams.
"We got a handful of kids who can do good things in the open field," Gschwender said. "When you have that, it's a good thing. Not only can they make good plays on the open field, they can make tackles on the field and that's what special teams is all about."
Hannibal kicks off the season on Friday against Helias, a game they lost to the Crusaders 31-21 in Week 1 last year.
"There's absolutely a chip on our shoulder and our kids don't forget about that," Gschwender said. "I take a lot of responsibility on that loss last year. My offensive game plan was just not very good. I think we tried to get a little too cute on some stuff. We need to come out and play football like we know how to play."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at Helias
Sept. 1 -- Jefferson City
Sept. 8 -- Troy Buchanan
Sept. 15 -- Fulton
Sept. 22 -- at Mexico
Sept. 29 -- Kirksville
Oct. 6 -- at Moberly
Oct. 13 -- Marshall
Oct. 20 -- at Battle
