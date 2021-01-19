PALMYRA, Mo. — In a loss to then-unbeaten Kirksville last Friday, Hannibal boys basketball coach Marty Hull blamed himself for having a short bench and not resting his key players enough for the final push.
Hull made sure not to repeat the same mistake in Tuesday’s Tony Lenzini Tournament quarterfinal, with the third-seeded Pirates defeating No. 6 seed Van-Far 68-47.
“I was making sure that I wrote it down and tried to script out the whole first quarter to make sure I was getting kids into the game, because I get so much in the game as a coach that I forget to sub,” Hull said.
Its the first time the Pirates have been in the win column since a 56-38 victory over St. Louis Christian in the opening round of the Tip-Off Classic on Dec. 1. Hannibal (4-7) will next face second-seeded Palmyra in the semifinals on Thursday.
The Pirates built their lead early in the first half with steady 3-point shooting from several players. Guards Tresyn Roland, Tristen Terrill and Courtland Watson combined for six three-pointers in the first 16 minutes.
Hannibal only connected on two more threes in the second half but matched its first-half scoring with another 34 points, which Hull said came from his team’s willingness to share the ball.
“We talked about that at halftime, and I thought we did a better job in the second half of dribble penetrating in,” Hull said. “When the whole defense sucks in, we would kick out for even more wide-open threes.”
Van-Far was able to keep it close by excelling from the free throw line, going 17-for-21 from the charity stripe. The Indians (5-8) narrowed Hannibal’s lead to just two points with a minute and a half remaining in the third quarter.
Soon after closing the gap, Van-Far freshman Damon Long was issued a technical foul and sat out the remainder of the game. Long retired with 13 points, just behind Indians senior LaTrell Wright who scored a team-high 15 points.
The Indians never got closer, as the Pirates raced to a 47-38 lead to close out the third quarter.
“I think it was just one of those things with our experience and size,” Hull said. “They played a lot of younger kids, and I think our constant pressure wore them down and they got tired. Of course, when their best player gets a technical and sits out the rest of the game, that helps too.”
Hannibal senior point guard Tristen Terrill scored a game-high 18 points, while junior guard Courtland Watson had 11 points and also grabbed seven rebounds.
Hull said Terrill has grown as a player each year he has coached him.
“He has never plateaued as a player,” Hull said. “He can shoot three’s, he can penetrate, he can set up the offense and he can dish. He doesn’t really have any shortcomings in his game. He’s just a great player.”
Hannibal senior forward Andrew Tweedy added nine points and seven rebounds and made a big impact defensively.
“Coach (Josh) Pickett and I sat down with Tweedy and said this is what we have to have out of you,” Hull said. “He’s really stepped up to the plate and taken it to heart. I think he’s played harder and made a concerted effort to be tougher around the basket and get those tough rebounds.”
The Pirates now get a shot at the host Panthers and will look for their first back-to-back victories since starting the season 3-0.