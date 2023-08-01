HANNIBAL, Mo. -- With the fall boys soccer season fastly approaching, Hannibal closed out the summer with a weeklong camp at Veterans Soccer Complex.
The Pirates enter a dead week before the fall practices start on Aug. 7.
"It's just a nice way to end the summer schedule that we have," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "It just works out perfect that we gather up on the field and have a couple of scrimmages and do some weightlifting and conditioning throughout the summer. Just getting out here and having camp this last week gets us set before dead week."
Hannibal had a good turnout for its summer camp.
"We are just getting a lot of shots up," said Pirates senior Thomas Janes. "We lost a core group last year, so we are starting to get the chemistry going. A lot of young guys are stepping up and knowing their roles and just kind of building our team together to get ready for the season."
Pirates senior Graysen Crabill said the team looked good during summer camp.
"I'm really impressed with a lot of our younger kids," Crabill said. "They came out here and kind of struggled at the start, but they've been coming out here all summer and getting better. I think we got a good chance of winning conference this year."
Crabill added that he thinks Hannibal is in good shape with less than a month prior to the start of the season.
"We've been working on possessing the ball, some skill moves and just finding the open space," Crabill said. "Just working on passing."
Hannibal is coming off a North Central Missouri Conference championship and a 20-6 record in 2022.
The Pirates advanced to the Class 3 District 4 semifinals before falling to Ft. Zumwalt South.
"We've won conference the past three years, so it's my goal to win it all four years of my high school career," Janes said. "I know the younger guys want to get another conference championship, too. Districts are something we are definitely looking forward to. It's a tough district, but we are hopeful and we know we can do it."
Hannibal will be without six key players who graduated from last year's team, including four-year starters Drew Porter at forward and Parker Terrill at goalkeeper.
Also graduating were midfielders Dae'Shon Glasgow and Karson Westhoff, forward Alex Friday and defenseman Jacob Hickman, who was a three-year starter.
"I think we'll be fine," Hill said. "All of those seniors contributed a great deal to the team. Some big shoes to fill."
Glasgow, Porter, Terrill and Westhoff were All-Conference selections last year.
Hannibal returns several All-Conference players; including senior defender Crabill and Janes, sophomore defender Cooper Scott, junior midfielder Colton Dryden and junior forward Bodie Rollins.
"This group has been playing together for a long time," Hill said. "They are competitors and they got some dog in them. I think they will got out as this season goes on and we'll see that."
The Pirates will have a new starting goalkeeper for the first time in four years, with Clayton Neisen taking over in front of the net.
"(Neisen) is just as good as Parker," Janes said. "So we are not worried about goalkeeper."
The defense figures to be in good shape with three All-Conference starters returning.
"I think we are solid," Crabill said. "We lost a starter, but I think we still have a solid defense."
Rollins complimented Porter as a scorer last season and will likely be the number one threat in 2023.
"Bodie Rollins was a big part last year and I think he'll do the same this year," Crabill said. "Maddox Tharp had his season cut short because of injury
The team feels good about the sophomores from junior varsity stepping up and the incoming freshmen joining the Pirates.
"We have a lot of young guys," Janes said. "A lot of potential. As long as we keep all of them in line and everyone working hard, then we'll succeed."
Similar to the girls summer camp the previous week, the boys camp concluded with a skills competition.
"The boys really got after it today and we saw some really good stuff out there," Hill said. "Guys competing and working hard and really trying to win. Showcasing what they are able to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.