ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal is moving on in the Class 3 District 3 boys soccer tournament after defeating Warrenton 5-0 on Saturday.
Five different players scored goals for Hannibal as the Pirates were able to move the ball around well.
"We stressed before the game and at halftime to keep the ball moving and keep flowing," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "They did a great job of following through with that game plan. We aren't worried about who scores, as long as we are scoring. That's a great mindset to have."
Hannibal was able to bounce back from a tough loss to Hickman on Thursday and come out with a clean slate in Saturday's district quarterfinal.
Hill said the team has their heads in the right place going into district play.
"They know we are in the postseason and if we come out and have a bad game, then our season is over," Hill said. "So they are prepared to come out and play their best each time we step out on the field. The game on Thursday was a tough game against a tough opponent."
Hannibal freshman midfielder Colton Dryden scored eight minutes to the game to put the Pirates up 1-0.
It would take the Pirates 22 minutes to score their second goal, when junior midfielder Alex Friday found the back of the net.
Pirates junior forward Drew Porter scored right before halftime to give Hannibal a 3-0 lead.
Hannibal scored two goals in the second half, from sophomore midfielder Ashlin Sharkey and sophomore forward Treyton Hobart.
Pirates goalkeeper Parker Terrill made a save on a Warrenton penalty kick to secure a shutout, his 11th of the season.
"The defense did a great job in front of (Terrill) and I don't think they get enough credit for what they do," Hill said. "Parker had to face a penalty kick on a foul in the box I feel was a little soft for giving a PK to. Nonetheless, Parker came up and made a great save. He just reads those guys really well."
Hannibal (17-7-1) will play Ft. Zumwalt East in the Class 3 District 3 semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"We will have a fairly light practice and we are not going to go crazy on them on Monday," Hill said. "We played 25 games this year already and this is going to be 26. We will go out and get touches and make sure that we go over a few things we need to have squared away."
