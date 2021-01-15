HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal boys basketball team had a strong first half against a quality opponent for a second straight game but let the lead slip away in the second half of Friday’s 67-54 loss to Kirksville at Korf Gymnasium.
The Pirates held a 33-28 lead at halftime but couldn’t maintain the advantage, for which coach Marty Hull blamed himself after the game.
“I think I just shortened the bench too much,” Hull said. “Didn’t play enough kids and I think it led to tired legs, which led to mental mistakes. I only played seven kids, and I just blame myself for that.”
Hannibal raced to an early lead, with Pirates junior guard Aaris Stolte scoring eight points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers. The Pirates led 18-10 by the end of the first quarter.
Stolte finished the game with a team-high 23 points with four 3-pointers.
Hull said Stolte is starting to get comfortable playing varsity after being on the JV team last season.
“It’s just got to come a time to knowing where your shots are coming from and when the speed of the game changes from JV to varsity,” Hull said. “I have four kids who can (shoot) at any time. If one kid struggles, another kid picks it up.”
Kirksville closed the gap with a late run in the second quarter, with Tigers senior guard Dylan Kinney leading the way with eight points in the quarter.
The Tigers carried their momentum into the second half. After five different lead changes in the third quarter, Kirksville took a 45-44 lead going into the fourth.
Both teams excelled from behind the arc, combining for 15 threes in the game.
Hull said his team knew that Kinney and sophomore guard Isaac Danielson were dangerous from behind the arc going into the game.
“I thought we struggled when we shot and getting somebody back (in transition),” Hull said. “I imagine we gave up 10 to 14 points in transition. That’s the difference in the ballgame. Those mental mistakes we made not getting back.”
Danielson led Kirksville with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Kinney followed with 17 points.
Pirates senior guard Tristen Terrill finished with 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds. He also made a major impact on the defensive end.
“Tristen is just a great player for being 5-foot-9, 130 pounds soaking wet,” Hull said. “He plays (hard) the entire game. He doesn’t take any time off and he’s just a warrior on both ends of the floor.”
Hannibal (3-6) will play Van-Far in the first-round of the Tony Lenzini Tournament on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Palmyra High School gym.