BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Hannibal came out firing during its road baseball game against Bowling Green on Monday.
The Pirates jumped on Bobcats right-hander Tanner McGaugh early, scoring six runs in the first inning on its way to a five-inning 11-0 shutout win.
Pirates right-hander Colton Dryden earned the win on the mound after going three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, while allowing one hit and four walks.
Hannibal had right-hander Ryan Ross pitch the final two innings in relief with one strikeout and two hits allowed to close out the game.
Hannibal batted around the lineup in the first inning, which started with Cooper Scott reaching base after being hit by a pitch and ended with Scott grounding out.
Scott would steal third base and score on an error to give Hannibal a quick 1-0 lead.
It was soon followed by RBI singles from Kane Wilson and Ryan Ross that scored Waylon Anders and Wilson.
Then, Evan Harsell doubled to drive in Ross and Friday to increase Hannibal's lead to 5-0. Tre Hoskins later scored on a wild pitch.
In the second inning, Wilson hit a one-out solo home run.
It was followed by a single by Dryden, who would steal second base and later score on a double from Ross.
Ross would later score on an error and Harsell would single to drive in Friday to give the Pirates a 10-0 lead by the end of the second inning.
The Pirates stole eight bases, including two each by Friday and Wilson.
Wilson went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, home run and two RBIs.
Ross went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, stolen base and two RBIs.
Scott went 2-for-3 with a run, stolen base and an RBI.
Dryden went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base.
Harsell went 2-for-2 with a walk, double run and three RBIs.
Bowling Green (8-11) will host Clopton (5-9) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Up next for Hannibal (13-13) is a road game against Clark County (15-6) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
