BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — After opening the season with a rousing victory over Highland on Monday night, the Hannibal boys basketball team stumbled out of the gates Tuesday at Bowling Green.
The Pirates managed just four points in the first quarter and trailed 6-4 after the first eight minutes. Hannibal woke up in the second quarter, however, with 15 points as it took a 19-11 lead into halftime, and from there the Pirates raced past the Bobcats for a 51-29 victory.
Midway through the second quarter, Hannibal senior forward Caleb Young scored a basket, was fouled and hit a free throw to give the Pirates a 9-7 lead. Young went on to score eight points total.
The Pirates never looked back and Bowling Green played from behind for the remainder of the game.
Hannibal’s offense was sparked by senior point guard Tristen Terrill, who heated up as the game went on. Terrill scored a team-high 19 points in Tuesday’s win.
The Pirates offense picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 32 of their 51 points.
Sophomore forward Haden Robertson improved his play in the second half, scoring eight of his 10 points in the last two quarters.
Defensively, Hannibal kept a lid on Bowling Green’s offense, with the Bobcats highest-scoring quarter being 10 points in the fourth.
Up next for Hannibal (2-0) is the Winfield Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 1, when the Pirates will take on the St. Louis Knights in the opening round.