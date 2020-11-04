HANNIBAL, Mo. — Understandably agitated by the loss to state-ranked Columbia Battle in the regular-season finale in which they surrendered a halftime lead, the Hannibal football players had a choice to make.
Dwell on it or correct it.
That was an easy decision.
“We didn’t play a great third quarter, which kind of surprised us,” junior defensive back Kaiser Greenwell said of the 27-14 loss to the Spartans. “It was just a couple players not filling gaps or getting in the wrong alignment, little things that we can fix pretty easily.”
It served as a reminder to be fundamentally sound.
“It showed us big plays can happen when a single guy messes up,” senior linebacker Daylan Reading said. “We’ve been practicing doing our job.”
The six victories, including beating Class 6 Jefferson City for the first time in more than six decades, are proof good things happen when you control the controllables.
“We learned we’re unstoppable when we play together and do our job,” Reading said.
That became one of the messages shared during the past 10 days of preparation. The Pirates (6-2) earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 4 bracket and a first-round bye, giving them last week off to make adjustments, get healthy and shore up any concerns.
It’s allowed Hannibal to carry confidence as well as some swagger into the district semifinal matchup with third-seeded Mexico (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Porter Stadium.
“I think we’re ready,” Greenwell said. “No injuries right now, so we’re fully healthy. We have a great game plan going into these games moving forward.”
The week off proved invaluable.
“It helped a lot with us resting our bodies. That’s always good,” Reading said. “We learned a lot in the process, too. Practicing throughout the week off helped a lot.”
It may have been the time needed to get junior quarterback Courtland Watson back on the field, although no decision on his status will be made until Friday. Watson suffered a sprained foot against Moberly and didn’t play in either of the final two regular-season games.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to functionally get in him in the best position to play, but we don’t know if that’s even possible,” Hannibal coach Quentin Hamner said. “It depends on if he’s limping at the end of the day or not or if he gets better or worse.”
In Watson’s stead, freshman all-purpose back Aneyas Williams has taken over as the starting quarterback, while senior wide receiver Joey Worthington has taken snaps as well. Williams has completed 9 of 23 passes for 128 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while Worthington is 5 of 6 for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Watson is 55 of 86 (64 percent) for 942 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. Seven of those touchdowns have gone to Williams, who has been Hannibal’s most dangerous weapon with 823 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.
“It’s just different with Aneyas at quarterback,” Hamner said. “As coaches, that’s our job to always be able to adjust and overcome whatever the situation is. We need to be able to put our best out there and go play ball at the end of the day.”
That was the focus of the bye week.
“It made us concentrate on watching a little bit of film and just playing a little bit on the practice field,” Hamner said. “We did some us versus us as a way to make ourselves better. It’s been a matter of getting better at things we saw on film that we need to sharpen up.
“That’s the benefit of being in the top two in our district, and I feel good about where we’re at right now.”
It’s injected the Pirates with more confidence.
“We’re 100-percent prepared,” Reading said.