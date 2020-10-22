HANNIBAL — The Hannibal boys soccer won its seventh game in a row by defeating Warrenton 8-0 at Veterans Soccer Complex on Thursday.
Seven different Pirate players scored in the victory, including two goals from sophomore midfielder DaeShon Glasgow.
“It’s good that we can rely on multiple people, and also it kind of helps us out that teams are not going to be able to key on one guy,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “If they shut that guy down and we are not doing anything. We always know we got other guys who are able to put one in for us.”
Hannibal senior midfielder Tristen Terrill got the scoring party started in the first half.
Following Terrill’s go-ahead score, sophomore forward Sheldon Bergheger, sophomore midfielder Drew Porter and Glasgow scored goals in the first half to give Hannibal a 4-0 halftime advantage.
“We were a little stagnant early on, but I feel like we got back to what we need to do,” Hill said. “Instead of worrying about trying to do too much on our own, we started moving the ball around and looking for guys who were making good runs and getting the ball to their feet.”
Hannibal senior defenseman Jeremiah Waelder scored the fifth goal midway through the second half. Eight minutes later, Glasgow scored his second goal of the game to give Hannibal a commanding 6-0 lead.
“DaeShon had the great goal in the second half,” Hill said. “Off the far post and went in as a laser of a shot.”
Hannibal junior defenseman Kolin Westhoff and sophomore defenseman Jacob Hickman both scored goals with under four minutes remaining in the game.
Hannibal’s defense earned its fifth shutout of the season and third shutout in the past four games against Warrenton.
Hill said his defense and goalkeeper Parker Terrill have been playing solid for an extended period of time.
“I think the communication in the back has been great,” Hill said. “Pretty decent speed back there, so when we make a mistake we are able to recover and account for it. The unit has been working together all year long, so we’ve seen it start to gel as the year has gone on.”
Hannibal moves to an 11-4 record after Thursday’s win. The Pirates are 6-2 in conference play and can wrap up the North Central Missouri Conference title on Saturday afternoon when they host Marshall.
Hill said his team was going to focus on the basic practice stuff on Friday in preparation of Saturday’s conference showdown with Marshall.
“(Marshall) is not a team to take lightly,” Hill said. “It was a one-goal game when we played them down in their place and they got some good players. They have a really solid defense as well, so I think it’s going to be a low-scoring affair.”