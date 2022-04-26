HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal continued its winning ways a day after clinching the North Central Missouri Conference crown, defeating Marshall 11-2 at Clemens Field on Tuesday.
The Pirates scored 11 runs for the second time in the last three games, with four different players collecting multiple hits on Tuesday.
“The momentum we’ve carried over the last week and a half has really carried over to the lineup, from top to bottom,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “The great thing is that the top and the middle have done the damage of hitting guys over when we really need them. The bottom of the lineup has done a great job of working long counts, putting together good at bats and getting on for them.”
It has been quite a turnaround from two weeks ago when Hannibal fell to conference rival Kirksville 8-4 in a disappointing loss.
A key turning point of the season happened when the Pirates swept Timberland in a doubleheader on April 16, with Hannibal reeling off five straight conference wins since then.
“Anytime you can go to a Class 6 school and win two in the same day, it definitely turns things around,” Hatton said. “It definitely gives you a lot of confidence that you can beat any team any day, no matter what level of competition.”
The Pirates had a strong outing from Aaris Stolte on the mound on Tuesday, with the right-hander earning the win after going 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed five hits, three walks and one earned run.
Left-handed pitcher Thomas Janes pitched the final 1.1 innings in relief, striking out one batter and not allowing any base runners.
“I think (Stolte) did a great job of staying composed in some tough spots there,” Hatton said. “Did a great job of working out of some innings that looked like they could had led to some runs for Marshall. I think he’ll tell you that he didn’t have his best (stuff) tonight, but he certainly was still great as he has been all year.”
Hannibal struck right away in the first inning when Tanner VanWinkle hit a triple that drove in Kane Wilson and Ryan Ross. VanWinkle later scored on a wild pitch to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead.
Marshall scored a pair of runs in the top of the second inning to narrow Hannibal’s lead to 3-2.
Wilson singled to start a six-run rally in the third inning for Hannibal and would later be driven in by VanWinkle.
Alex Friday hit a double that drove in Ross to score the second run of the third inning. Thomas Janes was beaned with the bases loaded to score VanWinkle, Keaton Scott hit a double to drive in Friday and Cody Culp and Stolte hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Janes to score the sixth run of the frame.
In the fourth inning, Braysen Douglas singled to drive in courtesy runner Bodie Rollins and Scott walked with the bases loaded to score Friday.
VanWinkle went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Friday went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, a stolen base and two RBIs. Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Scott went 1-for-3 with a walk, double and three RBIs.
Hannibal clinched its first outright North Central Missouri Conference since 1986 in Monday’s 4-1 win over Moberly.
Hatton said winning the conference title was one of the best moments he has had as Hannibal’s head coach.
“It means everything to our program and to our guys,” Hatton said. “It’s an incredible accomplishment. It’s something that we’ve been in the hunt for the last several yars and just haven’t been able to cash it in. I’m really proud of our guys, our coaching staff and the program. Happy for them and they deserve it.”
Hannibal (12-9) will play at Hickman (15-8) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Pirates will close out the week with a road game against Palmyra (5-8-1) on Friday at 5 p.m.
“We know we have to go back to work,” Hatton said. “That’s what we talk about. The job isn’t done. We have a lot to play for, especially Thursday at Hickman. Them being a Class 6 school and looking ahead to districts now, a win against a quality team like that would be huge for us in our district as far as seeding goes.”
