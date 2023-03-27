QUINCY — Monday’s baseball game against Hersey proved challenging when the Raiders struggled to find a rhythm from the mound, falling short to the Huskies 12-4.
“We just need to get better at pitching,” said senior shortstop Alex Connoyer. “It all comes down to balls and strikes. We have a phenomenal defense, but we just can’t defend walks.”
Junior Ethan Rose was the losing pitcher after performing 1.2 innings with one strikeout and allowing four hits, three walks, and two earned runs.
QND used three other pitchers in relief -- Mason Winking, Abram Wiewel and Nolan Robb.
“Pitching today was not up to par for what we expect,” said head coach Rich Polak. “We had nine walks and a hit batter. It’s unacceptable for our pitching staff to do that. We need to find (someone) who will go out there everyday on the mound and compete.”
Hersey’s Jeremy Allen was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and allowed six hits, four walks, and three earned runs.
“They had a really good arm on the mound,” said Connoyer. “Overall, we were just struggling being from behind the whole game. I’m pretty pleased with our at bats and how we hit.”
Connoyer went 1-for-4 with an RBI, complemented by Tucker Tollerton who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jake Schisler went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
“Our guys competed in the box,” said Polak. “We put together some good ABs. Defensively we were our normal selves. It’s really difficult on the offensive side, and defensive side to be honest, when your pitching staff is not filling up the zone.”
Schisler said the team struggled with their mentality on the field.
“We have to have our mindset right,” said Schisler. “That goes for both sides of the ball. I don't think we had the right mindset today. We weren’t focused like we should have been and they came in ready to work. We didn’t match that.”
After the night’s matchup, the Raider’s record is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the West Central-South Conference.
Being early in the season, the team can utilize the matchup as a learning experience while they prepare for their next game at home on Tuesday against Palmyra (0-1).
