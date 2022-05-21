CHARLESTON, Ill. – Pittsfield’s Olivia Campbell highlighted the list of area performers at the Illinois girls’ state track and field meet.
Campbell repeated as Class 1A state champion in the discus with a top throw of 42.47 meters on Saturday.
She finished well ahead of Sherrard’s Charlotte Frere, who registered a mark of 41.40 meters.
Campbell also finished fourth in the shot put earlier in the day Saturday at Eastern Illinois University. Her top throw was measured at 11.42 meters.
Liberty’s Shannon O’Neil finished fourth in the Class 1A 300-meter hurdle finals late Saturday afternoon. She ran a time of 47.00 seconds.
Liberty’s Arianna Neisen placed eighth in the 3,200 finals Saturday. She was clocked in a personal best time of 11 minutes, 29.03 seconds.
Quincy High senior standout Anna Schuering finished her standout career in the finals of the 800 meters. She placed 12th with a time of 2:21.21.
Schuering finished 20th overall in the 3,200 earlier in the day. She was timed in 11:02.61.
Schuering, the Western Big 6 champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, competed for the final time in her career this weekend. She said she doesn’t plan to run in college.
