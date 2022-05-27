PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Last Saturday was a busy afternoon for Pittsfield track athlete Olivia Campbell.
After four years as a student at Western High in Barry, it was finally time for Campbell to walk across the stage at graduation.
But just hours prior to addressing her peers in her speech as class president, Campbell was three hours away in Charleston, winning her second-straight state title.
Campbell threw a season-best 42.47 meters in the girls’ Class 1A discus throw Saturday morning, besting her previous state-winning performance of 41.76 meters.
For her achievements, Campbell is being recognized as Herald-Whig Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I was stressed going into state a little bit just because I won state last year in discus, I felt like I needed to do better this year,” Campbell said. “It was just a good pro-series overall for state, so I was really happy to have this opportunity to win again.”
After waiting out a rain delay and winning state, Campbell and her family rushed back to Barry for graduation. Western pushed the ceremony back by about 20 minutes so Campbell could deliver her speech and receive her diploma.
For Campbell, she said Saturday was a sentimental day.
“Being able to compete with my throwing friends, getting back to the school to graduate with my classmates, it was a very important day for me just because everything that I’ve worked for was wrapped up in one day,” Campbell said.
After winning her first title last season, Campbell said she went into the spring with the mindset of “whatever happens, happens” and focusing on bettering herself. She improved her nutrition and built her technique along with overcoming a busy senior year.
Pittsfield co-track and field head coach Renita Ten Eyck said Campbell also learned to battle through frustrations this season.
“A few of her throws were not as consistent as she would have liked, but she never gave up,” Ten Eyck said.
Campbell also had to conquer other obstacles early in her career. After developing a deep desire to throw in the sixth grade, she would often face throwers older than her, according to her mom, Penny Campbell.
Penny said she coached Olivia in sixth grade because her daughter didn’t have a designated throwers coach in junior high.
Despite not having much experience in that arena, Penny helped her improve by watching YouTube videos.
“I just did everything I could to help her,” Penny Campbell said.
A few years later, Olivia Campbell reached the Class 2A state finals in the shot put during her freshman year at Pittsfield.
Campbell fourth in the shot put at state on Saturday. Her top throw was measured at 11.42 meters.
The Saukees’ other co-track and field head coach Adam Singler said Campbell has always looked to find ways to keep improving since.
“She’s one of the hardest workers, she’s super humble, she’s always helping out other kids,” Singler said. “She is just the epitome of a great teammate, great athlete to have around and (I’m) so proud of her.”
Now, Campbell is gearing up to take her talents to the collegiate level. The former Saukee star will attend Southern Illinois University where she will throw for the Salukis.
“She’s a pretty young and simple kid. She’s doing the best that she can and whatever she sets her mind to, and she’s obviously accomplished that,” Singler said. “I know she’ll raise her expectations and her and I know she wants to be one of the top throwers at Southern Illinois starting even next year as a freshman.”
