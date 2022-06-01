QUINCY — As the weather becomes warmer and the calendar turns to June, it won’t be long until the crack of a wooden bat is heard at QU Stadium.
The Quincy Gems will open their 2022 season Wednesday as they will travel to the Hawkeye State to take on the Burlington Bees.
The Gems completed last season with an overall record of 27-32, finishing last in the Great River Division of the Prospect League.
Quincy finished third in the division in each of the two halves of the season.
The team will be led by first-year field manager Brad Gyorkos, who also serves as the head coach of the Culver-Stockton baseball team.
“It’s very humbling to be able to lead the Quincy Gems,” Gyorkos said. “I’m very excited to get going and it’ll be a fun summer.”
Quincy returns four players from the 2021 season, including right-handed pitcher Brayden Haug, lefty Philip Reinhardt, righty Bennett Stice and Culver-Stockton standout Andrew Fay.
In 2021, Fay batted .241, knocking in 12 RBIs including two home runs for the Gems. This past spring for CSC, Fay led the Wildcats in hits with 56 along with a .364 batting average and eight homers.
“(Fay) is a kid that, at least in the first half of the season, is going to play a bunch,” Gyorkos said. “He’s very exciting to watch.”
Minot State pitcher Gage Yost is another player Gyorkos says to keep an eye on. Yost pitched his way to a 1.53 ERA and a 2-0 record in 11 appearances for the D-II Beavers.
The Gems will also bring a lot of local talent to QU Stadium. That group includes John Wood Community College infielder Lucas Loos, former Quincy High right-hander Noah Harbin, Quincy University infielder Nolan Wosman and Culver-Stockton southpaw Stefan Stockwell.
Wosman is fresh off his collegiate season with QU as the Hawks finished their season Saturday in the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The Palmyra, Missouri native was second on the team in OPS with 1.014 and third in home runs with 14.
Stockwell finished his 2022 season with the Wildcats ranking second in strikeouts with 39, while going 4-4 on the mound.
This will be Stockwell’s first taste of summer collegiate baseball and while he’s looking to improve his own game, the CSC senior says making the playoffs comes first.
“Obviously, it’s always about the team,” Stockwell said. “Just want to make the playoffs and once you get there, anybody can win it, anything can happen.”
As the season draws near, Gyorkos says he feels good about this team, despite the Gems not reaching the playoffs since 2016.
“Our goal is to win championships and win baseball games, and I think we’ve got a team that can do it,” Gyorkos said. “We’ve just got to start playing baseball and figure out how to win.”
First pitch for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Community Field in Burlington, Iowa.
The Gems are scheduled to play their home opener Friday against the Clinton LumberKings on Capes and Crowns Gempire night, one of many themed nights the team will host throughout the season.
