BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The plans are finally in place for the return of high school sports in Illinois, and the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors is attempting to give all student-athletes the opportunity to compete.
It means shortened seasons and no postseason play, but it gets kids back on the court or field now and throughout the winter and spring.
“With what all kids, not just our kids, across the state have been through, it’s awesome to be able to know they’re going to get the ability to play,” Quincy High School football coach Rick Little said. “They’ve worked extremely hard even throughout all this stuff.
“It makes me feel good after we continued to encourage them and encourage them really without knowing if those words were going to be true or not. To know they are going to get the opportunity to do that makes you feel good as a coach and as somebody who works with young people.”
It’s changed the demeanor of the student-athletes as well.
“There’s a lot of excitement in our hallways,” said Eric Orne, the girls basketball and softball coach and assistant athletic director at Quincy Notre Dame. “The kids have gone from walking around like zombies to now having something to be in school for along with their academics.
“They’re excited. There are opportunities for seniors to get one more shot at playing their sport and on their home field.”
Last Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will allow high school sports — even those deemed high risk — to be played across the state in regions that have reached Phase 4 of the COVID-19 mitigations. Region 3, which includes Adams, Pike, Hancock and Brown Counties, has moved to Phase 4.
Wednesday, the IHSA Board created and released a scheduling matrix for all remaining, including traditional fall sports which were moved to the spring. Here are the new season dates set by the IHSA:
• Boys and girls basketball — January 27-March 13;
• Football — March 3-April 24;
• Boys soccer — March 1-April 17;
• Girls volleyball — March 8-April 24;
• Wrestling — April 19-June 19;
• Spring sports (baseball, softball, girls soccer, track and field, boys tennis) — April 5-June 19.
Basketball teams will be required to have seven days of practice prior to playing a game, while football teams will be required to have 12 days of practice prior to playing. Basketball teams which began practicing after the IDPH altered mitigations last week will have those practices count toward the mandatory number.
Games can be played against schools within the same COVID-19 mitigation region or against conference schools in a different region. High-risk sports such as basketball and football will not be allowed to play out-of-state competition. Low- and medium-risk sports can play in tournaments and against out-of-region and out-of-state competition.
There will be no limits on the number of games played per sport outside of football, which will be limited to one game per week over a six-week span. Athletic directors, school administrators and local health officials will have the final say on the number of games played per week.
“At the end of the day, (the board) felt like those should be local decisions,” said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director. “We believe schools should be reasonable in their scheduling so that students have rest and they are taking care of their academics. That has to be a priority.”
There will be no postseason series in basketball, football, boys soccer and girls volleyball. Potential postseason series are in the works for spring sports, although no determination has been made if that would include a state tournament with a champion crowned.
“Does that possibility exist? Yes. Is it a longshot? Yes,” Anderson said. “I don’t know that we’re going to get to a position yet this school year that will allow our board to make that decision based upon the limitations we’re currently under.”
Spectators will be limited to 50 or fewer – indoors and outdoors – with social distancing protocols in place. All spectators and participants will be required to wear a mask. IHSA rules will provide for a one-minute break each quarter for a socially distanced mask break during basketball games.
School districts and local health officials will have the final say on other attendance requirements.
With or without fans, there will be high school sports played in Illinois for the first time since fall sports wrapped up in October. That’s a positive step forward the entire state has been waiting to see.
“We’ve always put it in our mind, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this. We’re going to play,’” Little said. “I always look at it as a glad half full. Our players know that about me, and I want that to resonate with them. Just prepare to play, prepare for that position mentally. I’m excited for them and I’m anxious to get started.”