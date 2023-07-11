There was quite a bit of excitement and accomplishments during the 2023 IHSA softball season.
West Central Illinois was home to several outstanding teams like Quincy Notre Dame, Brown County and Pleasant Hill.
The region was also home to a lot of very talented players -- especially pitchers, catchers and shortstops.
When it came to selecting the teams I considered a number of factors, including what I witnessed in games I covered, statistics, All-Conference selections and other awards.
One of the biggest factors for me in making these decisions was the opinion of area softball coaches. After all, they were around their teams day in and day out.
Lastly, the Herald-Whig awards are just for fun and it has no bearing on scholarship opportunities. Just like the MLB All-Star selections, there will always be talented players on the outside looking in.
MVP: Caitlin Bunte, QND
There was a lot of competition for most valuable player and there were several more deserving cases outside of Pleasant Hill ace McKinley Lowe and Brown County catcher Cyrah Dunlap, who were runners up.
None of them made the impact that Quincy Notre Dame left-handed pitcher Caitlin Bunte did.
The First Team All-State sophomore helped lead QND to its first sectional championship in a dozen years, dominating in the circle and the plate.
Bunte batted .620 with a 1.152 slugging percentage, 41 runs scored, 10 home run and 36 RBIs.
She also started 16 games, compiling a 16-5 record with 162 strikeouts and a 1.95 ERA in 129.1 innings pitched.
Runners Up: McKinley Lowe, Pleasant Hill; Cyrah Dunlap, Brown County
Pitchers of the Year: Caitlin Bunte, QND; McKinley Lowe, Pleasant Hill
Pitcher of the Year was a lot tougher of a selection that I went back-and-forth on between Caitlin Bunte and Pleasant Hill right-hander McKinley Lowe.
There's no doubt Bunte put up the numbers to deserve the award, with the sophomore posting the lower ERA of the two pitchers at 1.95.
Lowe also put up ridiculous numbers worthy of recognition, including striking out 295 batters in just 156 innings pitched. She also posted a 2.11 ERA.
At the end of the day, I decided name both Bunte and Lowe as Co-Pitchers of the Year.
Runners Up: Skylar Bainter, Western; Jordyn Climer, West Hancock
Freshman of the Year: Brynlee McQuay, Western
There were several freshmen who stepped up big for their teams this spring.
Brown County right-handed pitcher Addy Jones filled a void in the Hornets pitching staff after 2022 Second Team All-Stater Taryn Moorman went down with injury, posting a 12-1 record with a 3.48 ERA.
Quincy High School center fielder Avary Hlubek captured the starting job for the Blue Devils, providing solid defense and hitting.
Brynlee McQuay had the biggest impact, seizing an everyday job for Barry Western and leading the Wildcats with seven home runs, 31 runs scored, a .514 on-base percentage, a .950 slugging percentage and a 1.464 OPS. She also was second on the team with a .417 batting average and 24 RBIs.
McQuay figures to be a focal point of Barry Western softball moving forward with the graduations of Skylar Bainter and Paige Wombles.
Runners Up: Addy Jones, Brown County; Avary Hlubek, QHS
Coach of the Year: Dave Woodruff, Brown County
This was another close decision, with several worthy candidates for Coach of the Year for the 2023 season.
QND head coach Eric Orne deserves a lot of credit for guiding the Raiders to their first sectional title since 2011.
Southeastern head coach Mary Quigle led the Suns to a surprising playoff run after finishing just 5-16 during the regular season. The Suns then proceeded to upset Barry Western in the regional semifinals and took defending regional champion Brown County to extra innings in the regional championship game.
Brown County head coach Dave Woodruff had to deal with the loss of All-State ace pitcher Taryn Moorman and the Hornets still managed to repeat as regional champions. Woodruff is the 2023 Herald-Whig Coach of the Year.
Runners Up: Eric Orne, QND; Mary Quigle, Southeastern
Starting Lineup
SS Skylar Bainter, Western -- .478 BA, 3 HR, 26 RBIs, 1.245 OPS
3B Brooke Boden, QND -- .491 BA, 1.249 OPS, 23 RBIs
SP/DH Caitlin Bunte, QND -- .620 BA, 10 HR, 36 RBIs, 1.727 OPS, 1.95 ERA, 129.1 IP, 162 Ks, 24-5
C Cyrah Dunlap, Brown County -- .520 BA, 16 2B, 6 HR, 46 RBIs
LF Ava Wombles, Pleasant Hill -- .559 BA, 6 HR, 35 RBIs, 58 Runs, 23 SB, 1.649 OPS
2B Brynlee McQuay, Western -- .417 BA, 31 Runs, 7 HR, 24 RBIs, 1.464 OPS
1B Jade Peebles, Pleasant Hill -- .436 BA, 3 HR, 34 RBIs, 49 Runs
RF Katey Flynn, Brown County -- .385 BA, .486 OBP, 22 SB, 43 Runs
CF Claire Huston, Camp Point -- .378 BA, .474 OBP, 21 Runs, 11 SB
With Caitlin Bunte dominant at both pitching and hitting, I went with the Shohei Ohtani rule and decided let her serve in both roles instead of naming a separate designated hitter.
Of course, that left out a spot in the starting lineup for several other players worthy of the honor with the logjam of talented shortstops and catchers in the area.
Western senior Skylar Bainter got the nod as the starting shortstop and was also a very good pitcher for the Wildcats this year, but one could easily make the case for Central's Karly Peters, QND's Abbey Schreacke and Brown County's Ashlee Markert in that spot.
Hornets All-State catcher Cyrah Dunlap won out behind the plate after batting .520 this season. Liberty's Ally Lefringhouse also had a strong season.
Rounding out the infield were QND third baseman Brooke Boden, Western second baseman Brynlee McQuay and Pleasant Hill first baseman Jade Peebles.
Pleasant Hill's Ava Wombles was an obvious choice for a starting outfield spot after batting .559 this season. She is joined by Brown County's Klare Flynn and Camp Point Central's Claire Huston in the grass.
Reserves
SS/C Karly Peters, Camp Point -- .456 BA, 38 Runs, 1.194 OPS, 13 SB, 41 RBIs
SS Ashlee Markert, Brown County -- .358 BA, .834 SLG, 13 HR, 55 RBI, 39 Runs
IF Katey Flynn, Brown County -- .468 BA, 26 SB, 26 RBI, 12 2B
C Ally Lefringhouse, Liberty -- .458 BA, 1.157 OPS, 22 RBIs, 16 SB
3B Kali VanStrien, Pleasant Hill -- .382 BA, .517 OBP, 7 HR, 37 RBIs
SS Elly Krieg, Illini West -- .386 BA, .453 OBP
1B Madalyn Boyer, Illini West -- .368 BA, .495 OBP, 25 RBIs
SS/UT/C Madi Tritsch, Liberty -- .358 BA, .447 OBP, 3 HR, 23 Runs, 10 SB
UT Tiffanie Will, Liberty -- .386 BA, 19 RBIs, .958 OPS
2B Alyssa Ley, QND -- .450 BA, .583 SLG, 15 Runs
SS Abbey Schreacke, QND -- .469 BA, 26 Runs, 20 RBIs, 1.231 OPS, 8 SB
CF Paige Wombles, Western -- .317 BA, .507 SLG, 25 Runs
OF/P Carlee Gilker, QND -- .441 BA, 40 PA, 14 RBIs, 1.47 ERA, 14.1 IP
P/OF Emma Henry, Pittsfield -- .400 BA, 3.00 ERA
The degree of separation from the starting lineup to reserves is very narrow, and a game between the first team and second team would be very competitive.
Liberty sophomore catcher Ally Lefringhouse was a Second Team All-State selection, as was Central sophomore Karly Peters and Brown County senior Katey Flynn.
Brown County's Ashlee Markert has more power than any other hitter in West Central Illinois, slugging 13 home runs and driving in 55 runs.
QND's middle infield of Alyssa Ley and Abbey Schreacke was outstanding both as a double play combination and with the bat.
Rounding out the reserves is the Illini West duo of Madalyn Boyer and Ellie Krieg, the Liberty duo of Madi Tritsch and Tiffanie Will, QND's Carlee Gilker, Pittsfield's Emma Henry, Pleasant Hill's Kali VanStrien and Western's Paige Wombles.
Pitchers
RHP McKinley Lowe, Pleasant Hill -- 2.11 ERA, 156 IP, 295 Ks, .453 BA, 42 RBIs
RHP Jordyn Climer, West Hancock -- WCC All-Conference
RHP Addy Jones, Brown County -- 12-1, 3.48 ERA, 102.2 IP, 94 Ks
RHP Skylar Bainter, Western -- 12-2, 2.66 ERA, 84.1 IP, 135 Ks
P/IF Lauren Miller, Camp Point -- 4.54 ERA, 57 IP, 40 Ks, .397 BA, 23 RBIs
P Brooke Boden, QND -- 1.04 ERA, 27 IP
Plenty of arms to back up Caitlin Bunte, including her QND teammate Brooke Boden.
With Bunte being pitcher 1A, McKinley Lowe is pitcher 1B, who is also very good with the bat.
Western's Skylar Bainter and Brown County's Addy Jones had strong seasons in the circle.
Central's Lauren Miller was a Second Team All-State selection, which had more to do with her bat, but is still a solid option at pitcher.
Honorable Mention
1B/P Reagan Reed, Illini West -- .340 BA, 15 SB
RF Rachel James, Illini West -- .348 BA, 2 HR
RHP Jade Blair, Liberty -- 9-8, 5.24 ERA, 147 IP, 126 Ks, .284 BA
IF Ava Heming, Liberty -- .358 BA, .447 OBP, 3 HR, 23 Runs
OF Mackenzie Flachs, QND -- .360 BA, .568 OBP, 18 Runs, 38 PA
C Racheal McMullen, Western -- .344 BA, .437 OBP
OF Emma Dixon, Western, .359 BA, .509 OBP
C Abbey McMillan, Southeastern
P Zoey Griswold, Southeastern
SS Kenzie Griswold, Southeastern
SS Ashlyn Arnsman, Mendon Unity
SS Megan Kirby, Payson Seymour -- .289 BA, 6 HR, 24 RBIs, .983 OPS, 11 SB
C Ella Archer, Payson Seymour -- .300 BA, .364 OBP
P Bryn Buescher, Payson Seymour -- 3.81 ERA, 125 IP, 48 Ks
CF Rachel Neupauer, Pittsfield -- .263 BA, 15 SB, 19 Runs
3B Grace Henry, Pittsfield -- .300 BA
OF Taylor Pebbles, Pittsfield -- .343 BA
2B/P Kayli Bockhold, Camp Point -- .325 BA, 18 Runs, 86.2 IP, 5.33 ERA, 56 K
P Kayden Smith, QHS
3B Jaylen Lubbert, QHS
C Karly Leenerts, QHS
All 21 players named as honorable mention selections had strong seasons and were worthy of recognition. Some of them perhaps were worthy of higher honors, but there were only so many spots.
That said, there are several underclassmen on the honorable mention list that I think will continue to improve and be forces for their respective teams in 2024. They have bright futures ahead of them and perhaps higher honors.
