QUINCY — Since arriving at Quincy University in 2020, Dayson Croes has given baseball fans in Quincy a lot to cheer for.
In his three years with the Hawks, the 5-foot-11 infielder batted an impressive .388, including a .436 average in 2021, earning him first team All-American honors.
And after hanging up his Hawks jersey in May, Croes now dons a new uniform at QU Stadium – that of the Quincy Gems.
“I’ve always wanted to play for the Gems,” Croes said. “I heard the atmosphere is amazing during the summer, so I just asked a couple people and got brought on the team.”
Since joining the Gems on July 18, Croes has continued to put up solid numbers. Through 13 games with the Gems, Croes has batted .345 while driving in 16 runners.
The former Hawk has also recorded at least one hit in each of his games with the Gems.
What has contributed to Croes’ success? He hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since the end of QU’s season.
The Aruba native was originally set to play in the MLB Draft League, but due to visa issues, Croes had to go elsewhere to play baseball. The 22-year-old started his summer in the Expedition League with the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Minot, N.D.
However, the league was sent into turmoil after a coach of one of the league’s four teams dismissed his players midseason. Croes, hearing of this while visiting Quincy, decided to extend his stay and play a few more games at QU Stadium.
“It’s awesome. After QU, I thought that was it, that was the last time (I would play here),” Croes said. “This stadium has been great to me the past three years.”
Along with a familiar setting at QU Stadium, Croes also sees several familiar faces with the Gems, including former QU teammates Luke Napleton, Alex Aubuchon and Logan Voth.
Voth was ecstatic when he heard he would line up with Croes once again. Voth, now entering his junior at QU, played behind Croes at second base for two seasons, which helped shape a friendship between the two Gems.
“It means a lot (to play with him again),” Voth said. “We’ve gotten to know each other, we just hangout and stuff. He’s just an overall good dude, and I’ve gotten to learn a few Spanish words from him too so it’s always fun.”
According to Voth, Croes is just as dynamic on the field as he is off it.
“I just know he’s a ‘dog’ man,” Voth said. “I just follow him around during hitting groups because he knows what he’s doing. He’s taught me a lot offensively and defensively throughout the years.”
Croes has also made an impression on a number of his newest teammates. St. Louis University sophomore Hayden Moore says Croes is a great player and he has loved sharing the field with him.
Moore also emphasized how big the addition of Croes has been to the team late in the season.
“We’re losing guys at the end of the year so having him fill a spot is huge,” Moore said. “We needed that.”
Croes has also turned a few heads in the stands of QU Stadium, including his former head coach Matt Schissel. The two have known each other since Croes visited QU after playing at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa for two years.
Croes was nearly set to sign with an NAIA college in Oklahoma. However, after talking with Schissel and then-head coach Josh Rabe, the junior college standout decided to sign with Quincy University.
And since signing and playing at QU, Schissel says Croes has been the same guy he coached for three years.
“It’s awesome to see,” Schissel said. “Awesome teammate, very, very competitive guy, he wants to win, he wants to play with his brothers, can’t say enough good things.”
Looking forward to the fall, Croes will be looking to find an independent baseball league contract to continue his baseball career. In the meantime, he’ll serve as a graduate assistant for the QU athletic department.
But before Croes takes on a new role for the Hawks, he will look to do something that hasn’t been done since 2014 – bring a Prospect League Championship to Quincy.
“That would be awesome, got so close with the Hawks, that would be awesome to bring one with the Gems though,” Croes said. “We’re already in the playoff game so just playing good defense and hitting the ball, just have fun and help the team win.”
