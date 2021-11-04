MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City has been on quite a roll as it enters the Class 1 District 2 semifinal against Brentwood on Friday.
The Panthers have outscored their opponents by a 240-92 margin in the past four games, including a 70-16 thumping of Van-Far in the district quarterfinal last Friday.
“Our line has played extremely well,” said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. “We are sustaining blocks longer and playing much lower than earlier in the season.”
Monroe City’s offensive line is led by All-Conference selections Bo Patterson and Blake Yager, who provide plenty of protection for quarterback Kyle Hays and the Panthers skill players.
The Panthers are well-known for running the Wing-T offense and have a powerful run game that utilizes several backs such as Joshua Talton, Ceaton Pennewell and Landon Utterback.
The running game is not all Monroe City has going for them. The Panthers are capable of making big passing plays, with Hays throwing six touchdown passes in last week’s win over Van-Far.
Hays has All-Conference tight ends Deion White and Cade Chapman, along with All-Conference wide receiver Waylon DeGrave, at his disposal.
“We aer very blessed with talented kids,” Kirby said. “As talented as they are, they’re also selfless and play for each other. They understand one night maybe the inside run game is better. I think the understanding of our system and their desire to play for each other makes our offense very special and dynamic. Teams are definitely presented a unique challenge.”
Monroe City has held opponents to under 20 points in eight out of its 10 games this season.
The Panthers did give up a season-high 38 points to Macon on Oct. 8 and will face a test against Brentwood’s explosive offense, which also scored 38 points last week against Louisiana in the district quarterfinals.
“We need to read our keys quickly and get multiple defenders to the ball carrier,” Kirby said. “Play physical at the point of attack and tackle well.”
Monroe City’s defense was able to force two turnovers on Van-Far last week, with Dawson Karr recovering a fumble and Reece Buhlig coming away with an interception.
It helps that Monroe City has the Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year at middle linebacker, Pennewell. The Panthers also have five other players who earned All-Conference selections on defense.
“Ceaton is a extremely talented player,” Kirby said. “He plays very fast and tackles with great technique and aggression. He also communicates effectively and puts other players in optimal positions to make plays.”
As the No. 1 seed in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament, Monroe City (9-1) will host Brentwood (6-4) in the semifinal on Friday, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Kirby said the Panthers will need to excel on both sides of the ball in order to advance to the district final.
“I think we need to establish a new line of scrimmage on both offense and defense,” Kirby said. “We need to tackle well and limit big plays.”
