CANTON, Mo. — Palmyra boys basketball coach Ryan Wood was concerned about his team after the bulk of the starters only received three days of practice before their season debut on Friday night against Canton.
The Panthers erased any of those concerns early as they jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter and coasted to a 59-39 road victory to begin the year.
“A lot of them just got done with football last Saturday,” Wood said. “They’ve got a lot of question marks. To come out here and to get a win on the road against a quality team is a good start to the season.”
Any rust the Panthers had was not apparent in the first quarter, as they took a 21-4 lead over the Tigers (2-1).
Wood implored his team to get off on the right foot to start the game, and his players listened.
“I was proud of the kids,” Wood said. “They showed up with energy and we were fortunate enough to hit some early shots to kind of give us that cushion early.”
Canton improved its play in the second quarter, outscoring Palmyra 16-10 to narrow the Panthers’ lead to 11 by halftime.
“They had two quality wins against Clark County and Elsberry last week,” Wood said of the Tigers. “They are a pretty solid team and they are going to sneak up on some teams because they got some length. They got a couple of guys who can shoot the ball.”
Palmyra (1-0) was able to put away the Tigers with a strong third quarter, outscoring Canton by a 16-7 out of the break.
Senior Abe Haerr scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Panthers, while senior Zane Meyers added 12 points and junior Laydin Lochman pitched in 11 points.
Wood was pleased with how Palmyra shared the rock.
“Basketball is more fun if you share the ball,” Wood said. “Zane can do a lot of great things with the basketball, but at the same time we have some other guys who can score. We still have Aaron Stamper, who was our third-leading scorer from last year, in quarantine.”
Canton senior Sam Arnold finished with a game-high 18 points.
Palmyra now sets its sights on the Monroe City Tournament, where it enters as the No. 2 seed behind host Monroe City. Palmyra starts the tournament against seventh-seeded Mark Twain on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
By no means does Wood think his team is a finished product right now, but as the progress he believes the players will become the team he believes they can be.
“It’s just going to take a little time,” Wood said. “We are probably not going to hit full stride to at least after Christmas. That’s a good thing (because) we don’t want to peak too early.”