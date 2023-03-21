QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer made it three consecutive wins to kick off the 2023 season with a 4-0 win over the Orchard Farm Eagles on Tuesday night.
The reigning Class 1A state champions have picked up right where they left off last season with a 3-0 record with a ratio of 20 total goals to just one goal allowed in the first three games combined.
Raiders head coach Mark Longo was pleased with the team’s performance against an Eagles team that defeated them 2-0 in their only matchup last season.
“I thought we played pretty well," said Longo. "It was a windy game but we were still able to score well. They beat us last here 2-0, so it was kind of a revenge game for us.”
The Raiders scored two goals in each half, with sophomore forward Makayla Patton and senior forward Sophie Gramke both finding the back of the net during the first half.
Patton then scored two more times in the second half at the 33:28 and 16:48 marks to complete a hat trick and seal the win.
“Coming in we didn’t know exactly what their strategy was going to be, but I just tried to be as aggressive as I could and play well, said Patton. “I think as a team we worked hard, played together, passed it well, and overall had a good performance.”
Quincy Notre Dame will play a non-conference away game Wednesday night in Jefferson City, Missouri against the Helias Crusaders at 5 p.m.
Coach Longo was pleased with how his team played today, but expects his team to keep their foot on the gas going into their third road game of the season.
“I thought we played well, I’m pleased with the win, but it’s a long season so we certainly are not going to rest on this," said Longo. "We got to keep improving as we head into Jeff City next. We’re about to go against a team (that) we had a tough time scoring against last year, and now they have a new coach. So we’ll need to be ready for whatever strategy they have against us.
