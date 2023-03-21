QUINCY -- Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer made it three consecutive wins to kick off the 2023 season with a 4-0 win over the Orchard Farm Eagles on Tuesday night.

The reigning Class 1A state champions have picked up right where they left off last season with a 3-0 record with a ratio of 20 total goals to just one goal allowed in the first three games combined.

