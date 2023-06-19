QUINCY -- Youth golfers came out to Westview Golf Course and Cedar Crest Country Club for a round of practice to prepare for the Little People's Golf Championships.
Little People's Golf Tournament will begin on Tuesday and will conclude on Wednesday, with golfers competing from age three to 18.
Eight-year-old Ford Bettenhausen will be participating in his first Little People's tournament and will compete in the 8/9 boys division.
"I want to have fun and do a good job," Bettenhausen said.
Bettenhausen has been doing a lot of practicing in preparation for the tournament.
"i like teeing off, short putting and driving," Bettenhausen said. "I think it will be fun."
Wakana Hill will compete in the 10/11 girls division and was practicing on her putting on Monday afternoon.
It will be Hill's first time in the Little People's Golf Championships.
"I'm looking forward to enjoying (the tournament)," Hill said. "I want to do the best I can."
Hill has played golf for over two years.
"My dad suggested playing golf over the summer of 2021 at a beginner's golf club," Hill said. "At first I wasn't interested but when I started, it was actually fun. I wanted to keep going and one day decided to start tournament golf."
The favorite part of golf for Hill is her long game.
"I love how it fell to strike the ball completely clean," Hill said.
Liam Martin will be competing in the Little People's tournament in the boys 10/11 division.
It will be Martin's second tournament and first 18-hole appearance.
"I just want to have fun," Martin said. "I don't really think about the competition. I just want to play good."
Martin started golf at a really young age, just two months before his fourth birthday, and now has close to seven years of golfing experience.
"I like driving," Martin said. "Hit bombs out there. I like to let it rip."
Martin spent Monday afternoon practicing on his game.
"It's super fun and hot out," Martin said. "I enjoyed playing."
