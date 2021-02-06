QUINCY — There were moments throughout each of the three overtimes the Quincy University women’s basketball team played Saturday where Hawks coach Jeni Garber looked at her spread out bench to see who was left.
“Yeah, I did that,” Garber said.
Having four players foul out and two others on the court with four fouls made things quite hairy.
“I looked to see who we had left who could play a position and know what they’re doing in that position,” Garber said. “We had to go small for a little bit and play some people out of position for a few plays, but our bench players did a great job of coming and putting us in a position to win.”
The Hawks just needed one more play to go their way.
Sarah Nelson’s layin with 46 seconds remaining in the third overtime pulled Quincy within one point of Illinois-Springfield. A defensive stop gave the Hawks the final possession with the chance to take the lead, but a Dami Adeyinka jumper coming out of a timeout missed the mark and saddled the Hawks with a 100-99 loss in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena.
“We had our chances,” Garber said. “We didn’t take advantage of those chances.”
It’s a little disheartening.
“That was 55 minutes worth of playing and we hustled the whole time and we worked hard,” said Nelson, the sophomore forward who scored a career-high 31 points. “So that’s disappointing. We knew we did good things, and it ultimately came down to a couple possessions.
“You think, ‘Oh, if I could have changed this one thing and the outcome would have been totally different.’ That’s what sucks.”
There wasn’t much the Hawks (2-13) could have changed.
They shot 45.8 percent from the field, scored 44 points in the paint and focused on attacking the rim instead of shooting 3-pointers. They were just 2 of 9 from 3-point range.
“We got what we wanted offensively,” Nelson said. “And I think our defense was pretty solid most of the time.”
The only thing hindering the Hawks were the whistles.
The teams were called for a combined 71 personal fouls, one shy of the single-game NCAA Division II record. They combined to make 75 free throws and attempt 100 free throws – both single-game Division II records. The previous mark for most attempts happened in 1995 in a double-overtime game between Glenville State and Davis & Elkins.
Eight players fouled out and both benches were depleted.
“I think everyone was getting tired,” said Nelson, who played 48 minutes.
The Hawks led by five with a little more than two minutes remaining in regulation when a Malea Jackson 3-pointer pulled the Prairie Stars within 72-70. UIS took a 73-72 lead on Lauren Ladowski’s three-point play with 38 seconds remaining, but Adeyinka’s jumper in the lane with 13 seconds gave Quincy the lead.
A foul on QU’s Emma Knipe on UIS’s final possession allowed Carson Vance to split two free throws and force overtime.
Vance hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining in the first overtime to tie the game at 81 and force a second OT. Another Prairie Stars’ 3-pointer – this one by Jackson with 23 seconds left in the second overtime – tied the game at 93 and forced a third OT.
Vance’s 3-pointer midway through the third overtime gave the Prairie Stars (7-7) the lead for good.
“I feel like we had the game won,” Garber said. “A couple of plays here or there where we take care of the ball and we win. That’s our youth and inexperience and confidence. We have to make sure we’re confident with the ball to help things go our way.
“If we execute a little bit better, rebound a little bit better, we win that game. We put ourselves in a spot to win. We had an opportunity.”