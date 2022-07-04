QUINCY -- There was a time, not long ago, when everything wasn’t looking all that promising for the Quincy Gems.
Quincy began the month of June and their season with a resounding double-digit loss at Burlington.
And the Gems dropped nine of their first 15 games of the Prospect League baseball season.
“We were definitely struggling,” Quincy manager Brad Gyorkos said. “And trying to find our identity.”
The night the Gems fell to 6-9, Gyorkos gathered his team after the game. He delivered a strong and stern message.
“When we lost that ninth game, I wasn’t very happy,” he said. “I challenged them to start enjoying baseball again. I told them we needed to give a better effort and the people of Quincy deserved a lot better from us.
“That day, there was no energy and no effort. The fans weren’t engaged. It wasn’t a very good day. I told our guys, ‘That’s not acceptable. You either want to be here or you don’t. I am not begging you to stay.’ From that point on, we went 13-3. It seems to have worked or they just started playing better.”
The message from Gyorkos resonated with his players. The Gems turned it around, and in a significant manner.
After scuffling to the slow start, Quincy rattled off three straight wins.
And the Gems kept it going.
They won six straight games in the final week of the first half en route to capturing the Western Conference’s Great River Division.
It was the team meeting Gyorkos called after a 7-2 home setback to Clinton on June 16 that made the biggest difference for the Gems.
“We had a bad loss at home, and it wasn’t very pretty,” Quincy leadoff batter Andrew Fay said. “Brad told us the fans were here to watch us have fun and play good baseball. And we weren’t doing that. He lit a fire under us and really got us going.”
The Gems won 11-4 the next night at Burlington after Gyorkos delivered his poignant message.
“I remember Brad told us we can either keep losing or we can make this summer a fun one,” Quincy power hitter Zack Stewart said. “And we’ve really made it a fun summer. We’ve really come together and built great chemistry on this team.”
Quincy finished the first half with a 19-13 record in the collegiate wooden bat league.
“I told our guys early in the season that I didn’t think there was anybody in this league more talented than they are,” Gyorkos said. “We just needed to start putting a full nine innings together. It started to work out for us.”
The Gems actually had thought they clinched the first-half title Friday night and the players doused Gyorkos with an ice bucket bath after the game.
But Gyorkos texted his players early the following morning and informed them they hadn’t clinched just yet.
The Quincy team responded by beating Springfield in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader to officially lock up the division crown.
“Yeah, that text message from Brad was a little unexpected,” Fay said with a laugh. “We thought we had it, and then we didn’t. But we were already on a good win streak, and we were confident we could get it done. We knew we were going to win Saturday and we won both games.”
The Gems have clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
They have relied on a potent offense during its recent surge that boosted them to a division title.
Stewart, a bright young prospect, has excelled with a .333 batting average. The 18-year-old slugger has collected eight doubles, four home runs and has driven in a team-leading 26 runs.
"Zack has just been phenomenal," Gyorkos said. "He's a really good player."
Fay has provided a spark from the leadoff spot in the Quincy lineup. He is batting .283 with team highs of 28 runs and eight stolen bases.
“Andrew Fay brings a lot of energy,” Gyorkos said. “He’s consistent and I trust him. It’s been nice to have someone at the top of the lineup that we can rely on. I know exactly what he’s going to give us.”
Fay, who played collegiately at John Wood and Culver-Stockton, also has three saves in four appearances as a pitcher.
“This has been a ton of fun,” Fay said. “The dugout is always electric, and everybody has so much energy. Even if we are behind in a game, we know we can come back and score a ton of runs. We have the bats to do it and we have speed on the bases.”
Quincy University standout Nolan Wosman has also played a key role for the Gems. He is batting .289 and has played superb defensively at third base.
“Wosman has been really solid for us,” Gyorkos said.
Catchers Otto Jones (.386 average, 10 RBIs) and Jonathan Latham (.295 average) also have made big contributions for Quincy.
Gabe Swansen has knocked in 17 runs for the Gems and Lucas Loos has 13 RBIs.
Matthew Batts batted .344 with 18 RBIs in 16 games for the Gems before suffering a season-ending injury.
After clinching the first-half title in the first game of Saturday’s home doubleheader against Springfield, Quincy University player Luke Napleton blasted a walk-off homer for the Gems in the nightcap.
Napleton had been 0-for-19 since joining the Quincy team.
“That was great to see,” Gyorkos said. “I know Luke can hit. We knew he was going to come around and he came through Saturday.”
Quincy’s starting pitching has been solid, particularly in the last two weeks.
Ryan Reyerson has a compiled a 3-1 record with a 1.77 earned-run average. Brayden Haug is 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and Bennett Stice is 2-2.
Stice and Haug earned clutch home victories in the final week of the first half. Gage Yost overcome a shaky start to pitch well in Saturday’s playoff clinching win.
“Our starters have been really good and that’s made a huge difference for us,” Gyorkos said. “They know if they keep us in the game that we have a really good offense that can score a lot of runs."
Gyorkos brings a level-headed approach that has worked well with his team.
“I give our players freedom,” he said. “I’m going to teach if I see something go wrong. I’m not going to scream and yell at anybody during the middle of a game. That doesn’t make any sense and doesn’t help us baseball-wise.
“My job is to put our guys in the best situation to win baseball games. That means we are going to swing it a lot, we are going to try to steal second a lot and that means we are going to run fast. At this point, that is what makes us good.”
Gyorkos has relished working with this group.
“They’ve really come together,” he said. “Great players make a great coach. I just try to stay out of their way and not overmanage or overcoach them. These kids are talented and know how to play baseball.
“Your goal is not to change them, but to put them on the right path. For us, we are on a pretty good path.”
The Gems are playing their best baseball at an opportune time.
“This season has been a blast,” Fay said. “This is great bunch of guys who are very talented baseball players. It’s been a heck of a ride.”
But there is still more to come as the calendar has flipped to July.
“We still have a lot left that we want to accomplish,” Gyorkos said. “This team is going to compete their tails off for all nine innings of every game.
“Now that we are in the playoffs, our goal is to win the whole thing. We have a chance to win any time we step on the field.”
