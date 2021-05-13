GALESBURG, Ill. -- Noah Harbin had the luxury of working with a lead.
He didn’t need anything else.
The Quincy High School baseball team staked the junior right-hander to a four-run lead after the top of the first inning, and Harbin limited Galesburg to one run and five hits as the Blue Devils picked up a 5-1 victory Thursday at Sundberg Field in the first game of a Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader.
In the nightcap, the Silver Streaks scored twice in the fifth and sixth innings and picked up a 5-2 victory.
With one out in the top of the first of the opener, Quincy’s Kenny Taylor walked and Luke Mettemeyer doubled, putting two runners in scoring position. A fielder’s choice loaded the bases, and another ground ball got the first run home. Mettemeyer scored the second run on a wild pitch.
After a strikeout, Raulin Zanger drove in two runs with a single. He collected two of the Blue Devils’ five hits.
The Blue Devils (7-9, 3-5 WB6) extended the lead to 5-0 in the second when Harbin drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk.
Galesburg scratched across a run in the fifth, but Harbin retired eight of the final nine batters he faced to finish the victory. He struck out nine and walked two.
In the second game, Galesburg grabbed the lead with one run in the bottom of the first, only to see Quincy erase that with two runs in the fifth. Logan Eaton’s two-out single scored Connor Schwindeler, and two batters later, Mettemeyer drove in Eaton with a single.
The Silver Streaks scored twice with no outs in the fifth and twice with two outs in the sixth.
Schwindeler suffered the loss, allowing three earned runs over six innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Mettemeyer went 2 for 3.
MENDON, Ill.
Panthers’ offense ignites in fourth
Trailing Unity 4-3 through three innings Thursday, the Central baseball team scored 17 runs over the final four frames and went home with a 20-6 victory.
A four-run fourth inning jumpstarted the Panthers’ offense as Keaton Dickhut delivered a two-run single and Steven Miller and Cole Eyler each had an RBI single. A six-run sixth inning included Blake Eyler’s two-run homer and Peyton Clampitt’s RBI double. The six-run seventh featured Dickhut’s two-run double.
Clampitt, Miller and Blake Eyler each had three hits, while Keaton Dickhut drove in four runs and every starter had at least one hit. Three Central pitchers combined to strike out 13.
Aidan Obert and Nick Maynard had two hits for the Mustangs. Gage Bruns drove in two runs.
PAYSON, Ill.
Indians pile up 17 runs in rout
The Payson Seymour baseball team bookended a breakout game offensively with two big innings in a 17-9 victory over Southeastern on Thursday. The Indians’ Ashton Ertz went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Cayden Hazelrigg went 2 for 5 with three RBIs.
Ramsey Fry went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Southeastern.