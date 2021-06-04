CAMP POINT, Ill. — When the opportunity arose, the Central baseball team struck.
Trailing Payson Seymour 4-3 in the fourth inning of Friday’s Class 1A regional semifinal, the Panthers used a double, a walk and a groundout to plate the tying run. In the bottom of the fifth, they strung together an error, a stolen base and a single to score the go-ahead run.
That proved to be enough for a 5-4 victory and a berth in Monday’s regional championship at second-seeded Jacksonville Routt.
In the fourth, Central’s Dylan Dickhut led off with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and stayed there as Keaton Dickhut walked. Cole Peterson grounded into a fielder’s choice as Dylan Dickhut scored as Keaton Dickhut was forced out at second base.
In the fifth, Steven Miller reached on an error with one out, stole second on the third pitch to Blake Eyler and scored on Eyler’s single.
Eyler got the first two outs in the top of the sixth before an error and a walk created a potential rally for Payson. So Central coach Jordan Tenhouse went to the bullpen and Peyton Clampitt shut the door.
Clampitt induced a groundout to end the sixth and retired the Indians in order in the seventh with three straight strikeouts to earn the save.
Eyler picked up the victory, allowing three earned runs and six hits over 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Eyler also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Ben Perrine went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Payson with a two-run single in the second inning that tied the game at 3.
Ashton Ertz suffered the loss despite allowing just four hits. He walked five and struck out none and had two errors made behind him.
O’FALLON, Ill.
Panthers righty silences Blue Devils
O’Fallon right-hander hurler Michael Larson struck out 13 and allowed just two hits as the second-seeded Panthers ended the seventh-seeded Quincy High School baseball team’s season with a 3-0 victory Friday in Class 4A regional play.
Raulin Zanger and Kenny Taylor each had a single for the Blue Devils, who had only two other batters reach base.
QHS right-hander Connor Schwindeler gave the Blue Devils (11-14) a fighting chance with a quality effort. He allowed three runs and six hits over five innings with five strikeouts and four walks. Dominick Gibson allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.
The Panthers tagged Schwindeler for two runs in the bottom of the first by taking advantage of a throwing error and a run-scoring double.
MOUNT STERLING, Ill.
Blakeley tosses Hornets into title tilt
Brown County junior right-hander Gabe Blakeley made sure the top-seeded Hornets will be playing for a Class 1A regional championship come Monday. Blakeley struck out 13 and allowed just three hits without a walk in a 5-0 victory over Winchester West Central on Friday.
Brown County will face fourth-seeded Liberty at 4:30 p.m. Monday for the regional title.
The Hornets managed just four hits of their own, but they capitalized on five walks and two errors committed by the Cougars. With one in the bottom of the first, Sam Carr was hit by a pitch and scored on Blakeley’s triple to left field. Blakeley scored on an error by the left fielder.
Will Groesch’s two-out RBI single in the second made it 3-0, and Colby Wort’s RBI double and Carr’s sacrifice fly in the fifth gave Brown County the 5-0 edge.
SHERRARD, Ill.
Chargers unable to hold late lead
The Sherrard baseball team got a one-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to extend the Class 2A regional semifinal against Illini West to extra innings and then walked off with a 6-5 victory on a bases-loaded single up the middle.
The Chargers built a 5-3 lead midway through the fifth inning on the strength of a four-run frame highlighted by Lincoln Gooding’s RBI double and Jackson Murphy’s RBI single.
The Tigers answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth and capitalized on three Illini West errors to score four unearned runs.
Gooding went 2 for 4 with two doubles, and Lance Belshaw went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Chargers in Zak Huston’s final game as Illini West’s head coach.