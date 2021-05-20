STAFF REPORT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quincy High School baseball team split another Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader with a quality bounce-back effort.
Rock Island right-hander Julian Harris limited the Blue Devils to one hit in a 4-0 loss in the Thursday’s first game, but Connor Schwindeler gave up just four hits in a complete-game shutout in the nightcap as Quincy picked up a 6-0 victory.
In the opener, Kenny Taylor’s two-out single in the sixth inning broke up Harris’ no-hitter. The Rock Island junior struck out 12, walked none and hit two batters. Quincy junior Noah Harbin was solid, striking out 12 in six innings, but he was tagged for three earned runs and five hits with one walk.
In the second game, Taylor scored after a throwing error by Rock Island following Luke Mettemeyer’s infield single in the first inning. Quincy (8-10, 4-6 WB6) scored twice in the third as Harbin belted a two-run home run. Harbin singled leading off the fifth and scored on a wild pitch, while Gavin Wendling had an RBI single and Sam Skirvin added a run-scoring groundout in the seventh.
Schwindeler did the rest. He struck out five, walked three and allowed just four singles. Harbin finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored, while Wendling had two hits.
QUINCY
Raiders overwhelm Wildcats with 10-run frame
The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and made quick work of a 15-0, three-inning victory over Western on Thursday at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
Dalton Miller followed a one-out walk to Brock Wiley with an inside-the-park home run. A double by Alex Connoyer and singles by Brady Kindhart and Jake Schisler led to two more runs before the Raiders (12-3) scored six times with two outs.
Miller delivered a bases-clearing double and Connoyer had an RBI single as part of the barrage.
Tyler Dance delivered an RBI single and Miller drove in two more with a single in the second inning. A bases-loaded fielder’s choice plated the final run in the third inning.
Miller finished 3 for 3 with seven RBIs, while Schisler was 3 for 3 with three runs scored. Kindhart allowed one hit in three innings, striking out four and walking three to earn the victory.
PAYSON, Ill.
Pittsfield’s Tomhave brothers create havoc
Pittsfield senior third baseman Cade Tomhave belted a two-run home run in the first inning Thursday and freshman right-hander Brennan Tomhave tossed four scoreless innings as the Saukees beat Payson Seymour 5-0.
With one on and one out in top of the first, Cade Tomhave homered to right field. He followed that in the third inning with a two-out RBI single to center field, scoring his brother who led off the frame with a single. Nate Scranton added RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings.
Brennan Tomhave struck out five, walked one and allowed three hits to earn the victory. Konner Allen pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Clampitt, Panthers hold Mustangs at bay
Peyton Clampitt quieted the Unity offense long enough for the Central baseball team’s bats to come to life. They finally did in a big way.
The Panthers scored three times in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth, paving the way to an 8-1 victory. Clampitt limited the Mustangs to one run and two hits over six innings, striking out 13 and walking two. Blake Eyler struck out the side in the seventh inning on 16 pitches.
In the fourth, Blake Eyler led off with a double and scored when Keaton Dickhut reached on an error. Carter Eyler added an RBI groundout, and an error allowed Dylan Dickhut to score the final run of the frame with two outs.
In the sixth, Clampitt followed Conner Griffin’s RBI double with a run-scoring triple and then raced home on a passed ball. The final run scored on another error on a ground ball. Unity committed six errors.