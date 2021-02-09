PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Peyton Apps gave the Pittsfield boys basketball team the momentum swing it needed to stay undefeated.
Now it’s up to the Saukees to give him time to heal.
Apps, a senior forward, took a kickout from Cade Tomhave with the clock winding down at the end of the first half Tuesday night and drained a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, extending Pittsfield’s halftime lead over Rushville-Industry to six points. The Saukees followed it up by scoring the first eight points of the second half and rolling to a 62-41 victory at Voshall Gym.
Apps scored 12 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 16 points before suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter. He will see a doctor for a diagnosis Wednesday and likely will be sidelined for at least a few games.
Before the injury, the Saukees (3-0) got rolling offensively. They shot 51 percent from the field and had 16 assists on 25 field goals. Nate Scranton added 13 points. Gage Logsdon led the Rockets (0-2) with 11 points.
Suns eclipse Titans for first victory
AUGUSTA, Ill.
Danny Stephens scored 22 points to lead the Southeastern boys basketball team to a 72-47 victory over West Hancock on Tuesday night. Stephens opened the game with seven points in the first quarter then dropped another nine in the second for 16 points by halftime as the Suns opened up a 48-16 advantage.
Owen Rigg had 11 points by halftime with two hits from 3-point range and Ramsey Fry scored 10 points in the third quarter to give him 14 for the game.
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill.
Tornadoes continue hot start
The Griggsville-Perry boys basketball team improved to 4-0 on Tuesday with a 54-33 victory over Greenfield.
Cash Kirk finished with 19 points to lead the Tornadoes, while Tate Kunzeman followed with 16 points and Ethan Lothridge added 12. Dough McWhorter led the Tigers with 17 points.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Chargers’ defense shuts down Mustangs
The Illini West boys basketball team pitched a shutout during the second quarter of a 44-27 non-conference victory over Unity Tuesday night.
The Chargers led 15-8 after the first quarter before outscoring the Mustangs 11-0 in the second quarter to take a 26-8 halftime lead.
Max Richardson and Cole Jackson scored 12 points apiece to lead Illini West. Aidan Obert led Unity with 10 points.
Brussels outlasts Western
BARRY, Ill.
The Western boys basketball team fell 30-28 to Brussels at home on Tuesday night. The game was tied at 21 heading to the fourth quarter, but the Raiders managed to just get past the Wildcats in the fourth.
Eric Hively finished with 14 points for Western to lead all scorers while Avery Caselton and Colton Snyders both had nine for Brussels.