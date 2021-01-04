CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — The winter break and a two-week layoff between games didn’t cool off the undefeated Monroe City girls basketball team, as the Panthers returned to action with an 81-13 beatdown of Louisiana in the opening round of the Clopton Tournament on Monday.
Riley Quinn picked up right where she left off before the break, scoring eight points in both the first and second quarters on her way to 16 first-half points and a game-high 20 points, her fifth straight game with at least 20 for Monroe City (10-0). Hallie Dyer followed with 16 points and Haley Hagan finished with 14.
CANTON, Mo.
Tigers shut down Panthers
The Canton girls basketball team defeated Palmyra 41-24 in the opening round of the Highland Tournament on Monday. The Panthers jumped out to an early 10-7 lead after the first quarter but were held to just 14 points the rest of the way, including just two in the third quarter.
Abby Jarvis led the Tigers (5-2) with 10 points while Tegan Burbridge and Macie Fisher each had nine. Candra King paced Palmyra (4-3) with eight points.
In the other girls quarterfinal at Canton on Monday, top-seeded Macon defeated Knox County 50-35. Riley Strange had 16 points to lead the Eagles. Canton and Macon will meet in the semifinals on Wednesday.
EWING, Mo.
Indians fall to Tigers
The Clark County girls basketball team fell 47-39 to Kirksville in the opening round of the Highland Tournament on Monday. Kirksville started off with 17 points in the first quarter and led 17-6, but the Indians held the Tigers scoreless in the second quarter and tied the game at 17.
Kirksville again found its shot in the third quarter for 18 points, jumping ahead 35-28 in the process, and Clark County couldn’t keep up. Kiara Brunk had 13 points to lead the Indians and Brooklyn Howe finished with 11.