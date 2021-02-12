Staff Report
MONROE CITY, Mo. — After a week off, the Monroe City girls basketball team was not firing on all cylinders during Friday’s home matchup against Clarence Cannon Conference foe Centralia.
The end result for Monroe City was the first defeat of the season, as they fell to Centralia 73-56.
“It is what it is,” said Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard. “No one is going to feel sorry for us. We’ve got games to play. Let’s see what we can do.”
Centralia controlled the tempo throughout the first half, keeping the Monroe City offense in check.
With the help of 16 first-half points from sophomore guard Jozelynn Bostick, Centralia took a 35-29 lead to halftime.
Bostick scored a game-high 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Freshman guard Morgan Ross scored 20 points, including five makes from behind the arc.
Centralia made 10 shots from deep as a team to knock off Monroe City.
Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds as well as three blocks. Senior guard Hallie Dyer also scored 16 points, while pulling down three rebounds and coming away with three steals.
Monroe City (19-1, 2-1 CCC) had two other players reach double-digit scoring, with sophomore forward Haley Hagan scored 11 points and senior guard Clara Minor adding 10 points.
WHITE HALL, Ill.
Tornadoes keep gaining velocity
The Grigssville-Perry boys basketball team continued its undefeated start to the season with a 64-48 victory over North Greene on the road Friday night. The Tornadoes (5-0) trailed 29-28 at halftime and held just a five-point lead heading to the fourth quarter, but they finished the game on a 29-10 run.
Tate Kunzeman led Griggsville-Perry with 22 points while Cash Kirk followed with 15 points and Ethan Lothridge added 11. Aaron Miller finished with nine points, nearly giving the Tornadoes four players in double figures.
MENDON, Ill.
Early outburst lifts Indians past Mustangs
The Payson Seymour boys basketball team scored 14 straight points during the first quarter to seize the momentum early in a 59-31 West Central Conference victory over Unity Friday night.
Trey Johnson’s three-point play with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the first quarter capped off the run and put the Indians ahead 16-2.
Logan Sparks led Payson, which led 36-14 at halftime, with 17 points, while Bryan Dieker scored 10 points for the Indians (2-2).
Melvin McMillen led the Mustangs (0-4) with nine points.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Howe, Ellison lead Indians past Ladybirds
Brooklyn Howe and Alexis Ellison combined for 47 points to lead the Clark County girls basketball team past South Shelby 72-62 in Clarence Cannon Conference play on Friday.
Howe scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the first half as the Indians held a close 37-36 halftime lead. Emma Dovin kept the Ladybirds in it with 16 points in the first half, including four 3-pointers.
Ellison sparked Clark County’s offense in the second half with 13 points and two made threes on her way to 22 points. Dovin had 24 to lead South Shelby, while Kaylee Gaines had 22 points. Dovin and Gaines both made six shots from behind the arc.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Cardinals outlast Indians
The Clark County boys basketball team outscored South Shelby 15-8 in the fourth quarter of their Clarence Cannon Conference clash on Friday, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals walked away with a 54-52 victory.
Sam Wheeler scored eight points in the fourth quarter and 20 points in the game to lead the Indians in the losing effort, while Shaun Wilkerson had a game-high 22 points for South Shelby including a 13-for-18 mark from the free-throw line.
EDINA, Mo.
Strange carries Eagles over Raiders
Riley Strange finished with a game-high 26 points as the Knox County girls basketball team knocked off North Shelby at home on Friday.
Strange started the game with four points in the first quarter but a trio of triples from Brianna Miller put the Eagles ahead 13-8 early on. Strange took over in the second quarter with 12 points, then she added another eight in the fourth to keep the Raiders at bay. Miller also reached double figures with 11 points for Knox County, while Caroline Linberger led the Raiders with 13 points.