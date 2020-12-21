LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Palmyra boys basketball team bounced back from a rough outing last time out with a 59-43 road victory over Louisiana on Monday night.
The Panthers (4-2) lost 65-35 to Troy Buchanan in their previous game and had lost their previous two games, but they avoided the losing streak by taking down the Bulldogs (3-3).
Aaron Stamper finished with a game-high 16 points for Palmyra while Abe Haerr also reached double figures with 10 points and Laydin Lochman and Bear Bock both scored nine.
Tramaine Chapman and Ryan Capps each had 12 points to pace Louisiana.
LOUISIANA, Mo.
Panthers wallop Bulldogs
The Palmyra girls basketball team dominated the entire way en route to a 63-9 victory over Louisiana on Monday.
The Panthers (4-2) scored 22 points in the first and second quarters and led 44-7 at halftime. That lead only grew in the third, as Palmyra shut out the Bulldogs (0-6) in the frame and led 57-7 heading to the fourth quarter.
Freshman Candra King finished with 18 points for the Panthers, while fellow freshman Taytum White also reached double figures with 10 points.
EWING, Mo.
Cougars power past Eagles
Robert Goehl and Alex Meyer combined for 39 points as the Highland boys basketball team defeated Knox County 63-50 at home on Monday night.
Goehl had a team-high 20 points, including six 3-pointers and four in the first quarter as the Cougars built a 19-13 lead. Meyer got going with six points in the second quarter and added another six in the third on his way to 19 points.
Drew Mallett also reached double figures with 12 points for Highland, while Conner Hayes had a game-high 25 points for the Eagles (3-2).
CENTER, Mo.
Tigers get back on track
The Mark Twain girls basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday at home by defeating Bowling Green 43-30.
The difference in Monday’s game was the hot start Mark Twain got off to, with the Tigers going on a 10-0 run to open the game. Mark Twain kept the early momentum and entered halftime with a 22-7 lead.
By the end of the third quarter, Mark Twain held a 32-12 lead. Sophomore Audrey Ross led Mark Twain with 13 points, and junior Emily Evans was second with 11 points.
Bowling Green was led by two guards, with Grace Deters scoring nine points and Kaylyn Charlton scoring eight points.