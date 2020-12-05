MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team had its hands full through three quarters of its home opener on Saturday.
No matter how the Panthers tried, they couldn’t create any separation against Keokuk and held a 42-35 advantage heading to the fourth quarter. Monroe City turned on the afterburners in the fourth however, outscoring the Chiefs 18-9 in the final eight minutes to pull off a 60-44 victory.
“I thought we did a good job in this game of runs,” Monroe City coach Brock Edris said. “They are well-coached, and they battled themselves back several times. They would cut it to four or five points, and we would comeback. Then it seems that we were just able to break though and expand that run in the fourth quarter.”
Logan Buhlig in particular made some great defensive plays in the second half to help the Panthers (2-0) to victory. Twice in the fourth quarter, he stole the ball from the Chiefs (0-1) as they were building momentum. He also forced a travel with aggressive defense and blocked a 3-pointer.
“I was struggling on offense that and I knew that I had to contribute in a come a different way so I had to work hard on defense to pull it out,” Buhlig said. “I was playing off my man enough and I was just quick enough to get the ball, and I knew that if I was going to turn it over, I just had to get it back for my team.”
Joshua Talton was the team’s leading scorer for a second straight game, finishing with 19 points, while Jaedyn Robinson had 12 points and seven in the fourth quarter.
Monroe City now gets set to host the 97th annual Monroe City Tournament, starting on Monday.
QUEEN CITY, Mo.
Eagles win Tri-River Tournament
The Knox County boys basketball team defeated Clark County 49-37 in the championship of the Tri-Rivers Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Indians (2-2) jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter, but by halftime the Eagles (3-0) closed the gap to 20-15 by halftime. Knox County scored 21 points in the third quarter to overtake the lead, with six points coming from Blake Parrish and five points coming from Elliott Ogden. Ogden and Parrish both finished with eight points, while Jacob Becker had a team-high 13 points, including six in the fourth quarter to help the Eagle hold onto the lead.
Sam Wheeler had a game-high 14 points for Clark County, scoring nine of the Indians’ 17 points in the second half.
The Knox County girls weren’t as successful, as North Shelby took down the Eagles 43-37 in the girls fifth-place game. The Raiders jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter and held on despite being outscored 31-26 the rest of the way out. Natalie Thrasher had 16 points to pace North Shelby, including 10 of the team’s 14 points in the second half, while Lilly Cook added 13 points. Riley Strange had a game-high 24 points for the Eagles.
Scotland County came away victorious in the girls third-place game, defeating Putnam County 67-29. Hannah Feeney had a team-high 12 points for the Tigers and Kylee Stott added 11 points.