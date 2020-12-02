WINFIELD, Mo. — It would take more than four quarters to decide a winner in the semifinal game of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic between the Hannibal girls basketball team and Elsberry on Wednesday night.
Hannibal entered the fourth quarter nursing a 19-15 lead but was unable to put away Elsberry, as the Indians rallied to tie the game at 24 to force overtime.
Foul trouble hurt the Pirates in overtime and Elsberry capitalized on free throws for a 32-28 win.
“We started fouling out and Elsberry took over the game,” Hannibal coach Evan Cerven said. “Not so much for the scoring aspect, but setting their pace on both sides of the floor. Eventually that got us into foul trouble.”
Elsberry went 6-for-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“They got aggressive and we kind of shied away from that,” Cerven said. “Which was really upsetting, especially with our group that I’ve been excited about their effort after the Winfield game. They got punched in the mouth and they flinched, and Elsberry took advantage of it.”
Neither team was able to get much going offensively throughout the game.
“We kind of started out in a shooting slump,” Cerven said. “The shots really weren’t falling.”
Sophomore guard Nora Hark led Hannibal with seven points, all in the fourth quarter and overtime. Senior guards Sydney Hart and Allie Hull each had five points.
“Offensively, we’ve just got to look to be more patient with the basketball,” Cerven said. “We are floating around 20-plus turnovers a game in our first four games. We’ve got to get that corrected if we want to win ballgames.”
Hannibal (1-3) will play Timberland (1-1) in the third-place game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“Timberland is a pretty tall team and they look to rebound often and they like to get busy in the paint,” Cerven said. “So we got to be ready to battle in the paint for rebounds and points.”
QUEEN CITY, Mo.
Raiders roll over Bulldogs
The North Shelby girls basketball team picked up a 74-20 victory over Brookfield in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-Rivers Classic on Wednesday, finishing one point shy of the tournament record for points in a single game.
Four players finished in double figures for the Raiders (1-1). Caroline Linberger led the way with 18 points, while Natalie Thrasher had 16, Ceairra Kirby had 14 and Lily Cook finished with 11.
QUEEN CITY, Mo.
Tigers hold off North Shelby
The Scotland County boys basketball team bounced back from an opening loss to Milan in the first round of the Tri-Rivers Classic on Tuesday to earn a tight 63-58 victory in the consolation semifinals over North Shelby.
Three Raiders scored in double figures despite the loss, with Kyle Smith leading the way with 17 points, Brendyn McDaniel contributing 16 and JD Rich adding 10.