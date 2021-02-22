PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Delaney Straus hot the hot hand for the Marion County girls basketball team in its Class 1 District 11 postseason opener against Brashear.
Straus finished with a game-high 30 points as the Mustangs beat the Tigers 56-38. She opened the game with 10 points as Marion County ran out to a 21-8 lead and had 14 points by halftime.
Straus again filled up the scoreboard in the third quarter with 12 points as the Mustangs widened their lead to 47-28. Olivia Wood also reached double figures with 10 points.
Marion County now moves on to face La Plata in the district semifinals on Wednesday.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Indians advance to semifinals
The Clark County boys basketball team defeated Elsberry 65-40 on Monday night in their Class 3 District 6 opener. The Indians advance to face top-seeded Highland in the district semifinals on Wednesday in Ewing, Mo.
MT. STERLING, Ill.
Hornets handle state-ranked Greenfield
The Brown County girls basketball team sent a resounding message on Monday with a 73-38 victory over seventh-ranked Greenfield at home.
Belle Koch finished with 27 points for the Hornets (6-0), including a perfect 13-for-13 mark from the free throw line. Klare Flynn also finished with 18 points, starting the game off hot with two 3-pointers in the first quarter.
CARTHAGE, Ill.
Chargers win fourth straight
The Illini West girls basketball team picked up its fourth straight victory on Monday with a 58-26 decision over Macomb. The Chargers (5-1) had a strong defensive first half to take a 22-16 lead into halftime, but they blew the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the Tigers 23-7.
Caydee Kirkham had 10 of the 23 points in the third quarter on her way to a game-high 22 points. She was joined in double figures by Rylee Reed and Hallie Ray, who had 14 and 12 points, respectively.
CAMP POINT, Ill.
Eagles get by Panthers
The Liberty boys basketball team got another stellar performance from Nolton Klingele in a 43-36 victory over Central on Monday. Klingele score 25 of the team’s 43 points, including a 4-for-4 mark from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help stave off a Panthers rally.
No Central players reached double figures, with Peyton Clampitt leading the way with eight points.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Eagles earn first victory
The Liberty girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season with a 46-18 victory over Triopia on Monday night.
Jayden Schuette led the Eagles (1-2) with 13 points and Cora Schuette followed with 12 points, six coming in the fourth quarter. Izzy Gimm also added eight points for Liberty.
WARSAW, Ill.
Mustangs bounce back
The Unity girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat West Hancock 61-42 Monday night.
The Mustangs, who lost to Illini West 39-36 Saturday, outscored the Titans 22-5 during the second quarter. That gave Unity a 35-13 halftime lead.
Ashlynn Arnsman led Unity (4-1) with 16 points, while Brooklyn Stiefel and Sophia Shaffer scored 12 points apiece. Lucy Woodworth paced West Hancock with a game-high 17 points.