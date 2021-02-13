AUGUSTA, Ill. — The Southeastern boys basketball team knocked off previously-undefeated Griggsville-Perry 54-49 at home on Saturday.
Danny Stephens finished with 26 points for the Suns (2-1), including going 14 for 14 from the free throw line in the second half as Southeastern overcame a 29-20 deficit. Jerik Heaton and Ramsey Fry both finished with nine behind Stephens.
Tate Kunzeman led the Tornadoes (5-1) with 21 points, while Cash Kirk finished with 15.
BEARDSTOWN, Ill.
Chargers wallop Tigers
The Illini West girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday with a 66-8 victory over Beardstown on Saturday. The Chargers (2-1) did not allow the Tigers to score in the second half.
Rylee Reed finished with a season-high 23 points to pace Illini West, while Caydee Kirkham followed with 13 points.
WINCHESTER, Ill.
Big third helps Mustangs pull away
The Unity girls basketball team outscored Winchester West Central 14-2 during the third quarter to pull away for a 55-34 victory Saturday afternoon.
Ashlynn Arnsman and Brooklyn Stiefel combined to score 11 points in the third quarter as the Mustangs took a 47-24 lead. Kyra Carothers led Unity (2-0) with 16 points, while Arnsman and Stiefel added 13 points apiece. Arnsman grabbed seven rebounds.
Emma Slagle led the Cougars with 15 points.
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Pirates can’t find rhythm against Bulldogs
Going into Saturday’s boys basketball game against Mexico, Hannibal had only one practice in the past week and the rust showed. The Bulldogs came away with a 54-39 win over the Pirates at Korf Gymnasium, the first game in over a week for Hannibal.
One player in particular the Pirates had trouble defending was Mexico junior Daeye Miller, who scored a team-high 21 points for the Bulldogs. Junior Isaiah Reams added 14 points for Mexico.
Senior guard Tristen Terrill scored a team-high 13 points for the Pirates. Junior guard Aaris Stolte added 11 points, including three three-pointers.
Hannibal (7-10) has four games coming up next week, including a meeting with Palmyra on Tuesday.
MT. STERLING, Ill.
Hornets shut down Carrollton
The Brown County girls basketball team picked up a 47-29 victory over Carrollton on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets trailed the Hawks 11-7 after the first quarter, but Brown County held Carrollton under 10 points in each of the remaining three quarters.
Kaci McKeon finished with 12 points to pace the Hornets, while Katey Flynn had 10 points and Belle Koch added nine.