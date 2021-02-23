WARSAW, Ill. — Three players reached double figures for the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team in a 65-24 victory over West Hancock on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Abbey Schreacke once again led the Raiders in scoring with 25 points, opening the game with 10 points in the first quarter as QND built a 25-2 lead in the first quarter.
West Hancock mounted a comeback in the second quarter, outscoring the Raiders 18-10 in the frame with Bailey Barber scoring nine points. QND rebuilt its lead in the third quarter, however, outscoring the Titans 28-2 in the frame with 11 points from Schreacke and six points from Jordan Lepper.
Lia Quintero finished with 14 points to follow Schreacke and Lexi Schaffer added 11 points. Barber’s nine points led West Hancock.
CANTON, Mo.
Second half powers Canton to semifinals
A slow start had the third-seeded Canton girls basketball reeling early in its Class 2 District 6 postseason opener against Paris.
Thanks to an overpowering performance in the second half, however, the Tigers advanced to face second-seeded Scotland County on Thursday with a 53-38 win over Paris.
Despite having the home court advantage the Tigers were off balance, with missed shots and were outmuscled for rebounds, particularly in the first quarter.
“We have started slowly all season and tonight was not an exception,” said Canton coach Danielle Baker. “We just had a lot of missed shots. We had open looks but we just missed.”
Canton fell behind 11-3 halfway through the first quarter before staging a comeback. The quarter ended with a buzzer-beater long 3-point shot from the top of the key by Canton senior Tegan Burbridge to close the gap to 11-9 in favor of Paris at the end of the first quarter.
Canton took an early 13-11 lead in the second quarter, only to be matched by Paris. Then, with 4:20 left in the second quarter, senior Abby Jarvis nailed a jumper that gave the Tigers a 15-13 lead.
Canton took a 19-16 lead into halftime. At the beginning of the third quarter, Paris senior Nicole Skinner nailed a long 3-point shot to tie the game at 19-19, but from there, the Lady Tigers stuffed the Paris offense with a smothering full-court press that the Lady Coyotes could not handle.
CAIRO, Mo.
Eagles knock off Bearcats in district opener
The fifth-seeded Knox County girls basketball team upset fourth-seeded Northeast 61-55 in the opening round of the Class 2 District 6 playoffs on Tuesday night.
After an even first quarter left the score tied at 13, the Eagles began to separate in the second quarter by outscoring the Bearcats 17-5. Brianna Miller hit three 3-pointers in the frame and Knox County went into halftime with a 30-18 advantage.
Northeast battled back in the third quarter and trailed 41-31 heading to the fourth, but the comeback was halted by strong free throw shooting from Knox county in the fourth quarter. The Eagles went 18 of 33 from the free throw line in the game, led by a 7-for-11 effort from Riley Strange and an 8-for-14 mark from Alyssa Peavler.
Strange led the Eagles with 23 points, while Peavler finished with 14.
RUSHVILLE, Ill.
Kirkham, Chargers push past Rockets
The Illini West girls basketball team defeated Rushville-Industry 68-10 on the road on Tuesday night. Junior point guard Caydee Kirkham led the Chargers (6-1) with 26 points, with 14 coming in the first quarter as Illini West took a 25-5 lead.
Rylee Reed followed Kirkham with 17 points and Hallie Ray added 10 to put three Chargers in double figures.
AUGUSTA, Ill.
Stephens stays hot for Suns
Danny Stephens continued his run of excellence lately with a 31-point effort as the Southeastern boys basketball team defeated West Hancock 67-45 on Tuesday evening.
Stephens scored at least nine points in each of the first three quarters. Ramsey Fry also kept his hot streak going with 18 points, including 12 in the first quarter. Collin LeMaire led the Titans with 24 points.
BEARDSTOWN, Ill.
Saukees outlast Tigers in low-scoring affair
The Pittsfield boys basketball team ground out a 38-32 victory over Beardstown on Tuesday evening. The Saukees trailed 24-23 heading to the fourth quarter but scored 14 points in the final frame, hitting 9 of 16 free throws to edge past the Tigers.
Cade Tomhave was the lone Pittsfield scorer in double figures with 11 points and Bobby Stout had nine points.