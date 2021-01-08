Staff Report
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — After a disappointing opening round loss in the 25th annual Clopton basketball tournament, the Mark Twain girls bounced back to win the consolation final on Friday.
It was a hard-fought defensive game from the start, but the Tigers did enough to come away with a 42-32 win over Silex.
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively. Mark Twain took a 7-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, with senior Emma Ross scoring five of those points. Ross and Emily Evans tied for the team lead with nine points while Evans had a team-high 11 rebounds and Ross added seven boards.
Mark Twain slowly picked up the pace offensively and took a 19-14 lead into halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Tigers had a 31-22 lead.
Silex narrowed the lead to seven points with 2:35 remaining, but Evans made 5 of 7 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to solidify the victory.
EWING, Mo.
Panthers fall in third-place game
The Palmyra boys basketball team lost to Macon 50-46 in the third place game of the Highland Tournament on Friday night. The Panthers (5-4) and Tigers (6-4) were tied at 33 heading to the fourth quarter, but Palmyra couldn’t keep up as it lost its second straight game in as many nights.
Aaron Stamper was the only Panthers player to reach double figures with 10 points, while Quade Plunkett and Zane Meyers each had nine points. Maurice Magruder led Macon with a game-high 16 points.
In the boys consolation championship played at Canton High School, Knox County defeated Canton 66-49. Sam Arnold had 20 points for Canton in the loss.
In the girls consolation championship, Clark County beat Knox County 41-28. Alexis Ellison paced the Indians (5-3) with 14 points while Kiara Brunk followed with 10 and Brooklyn Howe finished with nine on three made 3-pointers.
NOVINGER, Mo.
Mustangs split date with Wildcats
The Marion County girls basketball team picked up a 58-27 victory over Novinger on the road on Friday night while the Mustangs boys lost 90-42 to the Wildcats.
Delaney Straus had 18 points to lead four Marion County girls in double figures, followed by Riley Donath with 11 and Olivia Wood and Tristen Holt each with 10. The Marion County girls have won three straight since returning from the Christmas break and improved to 6-3.
The Mustangs boys dropped to 1-8 in the loss, but Spencer Whetstone did manage to score 21 of his team’s 42 points.