BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — The Central football team bounced back from a loss last Saturday to Triopia with a dominant 30-0 victory over Beardstown in Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division play on Friday night.
With the victory and Brown County’s win over Unity-Payson on Friday, the Panthers (3-1) can secure the WIVC North crown next Friday night with a win over the Mustangs.
Sterling Stotts had a big day running the ball for Central, going for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, including a 45-yard scoring run on the first drive of the second half. Garrett Williams also had two touchdowns for the Panthers, one a 30-yard punt return touchdown and the other a 25-yard rushing score.
Brandon Rossmiller finished second in rushing with 77 yards on seven totes, and he had a team-high 12 tackles. Dominic Williams finished with 11 tackles and had one of three Central interceptions, along with Stotts and Trevor Bonk.
MT. STERLING, Ill.
Hornets sting Mustangs for first loss
The Brown County football team handed Unity-Payson its first loss of the season on Friday with a 20-7 home victory. The Hornets put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Ezra Keokham with 5:02 remaining in the fourth quarter that was set up by a first-down completion from Tate Fullerton to Colby Wort on a fake punt on fourth down.
Fullerton hooked up with Wort on a 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give the Hornets (3-1) an 8-7 lead, a direct response to the Mustangs (3-1) taking a 7-0 lead on the previous possession with a 17-yard swing pass from Aidan Obert to Benet Duesterhaus.
Fullerton finished 6-for-9 passing with 154 yards and two touchdowns, the other a 37-yard strike to Gabe Blakeley with 29 seconds to go before halftime. Obert was 6 of 15 for 87 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.