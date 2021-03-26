Monroe City junior guard Joshua Talton was named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 3 All-State team.
Talton guided the Panthers to the Class 3 final four for a second straight season and scored a team-high 12 points in a 42-35 overtime victory over Summit Christian in the semifinals to reach the state championship game for the second time in program history.
Talton, also the Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year, led the Panthers to a 27-3 record this season by averaging 17.8 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game, as well as 2.5 steals and 3.1 assists. He is the second player in as many years to earn all state honors for Monroe City, adding to Bryce Stark’s 2020 selection.
Blue Devils’ Talton earns first team honors
Quincy High School junior swingman Jeremiah Talton earned first-team All-Western Big Six Conference honors after leading the league in scoring. The 6-foot-5 Talton averaged 18.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while finishing second in the league with 14 blocked shots.
Moline guard Brody Harding, who led the league with 95 assists, and Galesburg forward Eric Price, who led the league with 7.6 rebounds per game, joined Talton on the five-player first team along with Moline guard Ryne Schimmel and Rock Island point guard Jordan Rice.
Moline guard Kyle Taylor, the son of former QHS coach and current Moline coach Sean Taylor, was an honorable mention selection.
Wilson gets second-team All-WB6
Quincy High School senior forward Emily Wilson received second-team All-Western Big Six Conference honors after guiding the QHS girls basketball team to a 10-7 overall record and an 8-6 mark in WB6 play. The Blue Devils won five straight conference games and six straight overall to close the season.
Wilson averaged 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, while shooting 64.6 percent from the field. She also led the Blue Devils with 19 blocked shots.
Hyer, Schreacke represent Raiders on first team
Quincy Notre Dame senior Grant Hyer was named to the West Central Conference North Boys All-Conference first team and sophomore Abbey Schreacke represented the Raiders on the North Girls All-Conference first team.
Illini West’s Max Richardson and West Hancock’s Colin LeMaire were both also named to the boys first team while Caydee Kirkham was named to the girls first team for the Chargers alongside Central-Southeastern’s Brilyn Lantz and West Hancock’s Bailey Barber.
Both QND teams had two representatives on the second team, with Jake Wallingford and Ethan Kite earning the boys honors and Lia Quintero and Blair Eftink taking the girls honors.
Liberty’s Notlon Klingele, Southeastern’s Danny Stephens, Payson Seymour’s Logan Sparks, Central’s Blake Eyler and Western’s Erick Hively made up the South Boys All-Conference first team while Liberty’s Jayden Shcuette, Unity’s Brooklyn Stiefel and Central-Southeastern’s Summer Ramsey were the South Girls first team.