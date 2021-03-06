TIPTON, Mo. — A 5-0 run midway through the third quarter pulled the Clark County girls basketball team within 33-30 of Tipton in Saturday’s Class 3 state quarterfinal matchup.
The Cardinals finished the quarter on a 13-1 run to take a 46-31 lead into the fourth quarter, and the Indians couldn’t overcome that hole as they fell 60-46.
Hot shooting in the first half allowed Clark County (16-8) to keep the game close. Darian Harper hit a three near the end of the first quarter to help the Indians hold a 14-12 lead, then after a 6-2 run from Tipton (25-4) to start the second quarter was cut by a 3-pointer by Alexis Ellison.
Ellison started the 5-0 run in the third quarter with her second triple of the day, but there was no answer for the bit Tipton run to end the third. Brooklyn Howe also had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points for Clark County, while Ellison had 13 points and Harper finished with 12, including three hits from deep.
Briar Cox had 18 points for the Cardinals, with eight in the third quarter, and Kenna Bixler finished with 14 points.
SHELBYVILLE, Mo.
Raiders tumble in Class 1 quarterfinals
The North Shelby girls basketball team lost to Leeton 59-46 in the Class 1 state quarterfinals at home on Saturday. The Raiders (18-6) ran out to an eight-point lead in the second quarter after trailing 11-9 through the first eight minutes, but the Bulldogs (22-4) managed to tie the game at 23 heading to halftime.
The third quarter remained close and midway through the fourth quarter North Shelby trailed 51-44, but Leeton finished on an 8-2 run to seal the victory.
Ava Williams had 14 points to lead the Raiders and Caroline Linberger finished with 11 points.