LA PLATA, Mo. — Facing a 48-34 deficit to start the fourth quarter, the Marion County girls basketball team climbed all the way back to force overtime and eventually pulled off a 58-57 victory over La Plata in the Class 1 District 11 semifinals on Wednesday evening.
Olivia Wood and Delaney Straus led the comeback in the fourth quarter with six points each as the Mustangs (15-9) outscored the Bulldogs 19-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Straus added another three points in the overtime period to reach a game-high 20 points. Wood followed with 15 points, including two made 3-pointers, and Halle Keilholz had three made triples and hit a trio of free throws in the fourth quarter for 12 points.
The third-seeded Mustangs advance to take on top-seeded North Shelby in the district championship game on Friday in Shelbyville, Mo.
SHELBYVILLE, Mo.
Raiders swat Hornets in semifinals
The North Shelby girls basketball team defeated Atlanta 58-43 on Wednesday in the Class 1 District 11 semifinals. The top-seeded Raiders (16-5) will host third-seeded Marion County in the district championship game on Friday in Shelbyville, Mo.
Caroline Linberger led North Shelby to victory with 19 points while Natalie Thrasher had 15 points and Ava Williams chipped in 11.
MOKANE, Mo.
Ladybirds season ends in district semifinals
The South Shelby girls basketball team fell to South Callaway 79-43 in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals on Wednesday evening. Emma Dovin scored 18 points for the Ladybirds (15-11) while Miranda Patterson and Kaylee Gaines each had 11 points.