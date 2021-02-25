ELSBERRY, Mo. — As the lights have grown brighter, the Palmyra girls basketball team has started to hit its stride.
The Panthers defeated Elsberry 47-35 on the road Thursday to advance to the Class 3 District 6 championship game on Saturday against top-seeded Clark County. Palmyra (8-13) lost its final five regular season games and hasn’t won back-to-back games since a pair of wins against Mark Twain on Dec. 11 and 17.
It was also the first victory Palmyra has this season over a team that currently owns a winning record. The Panthers trailed 12-7 after the first quarter but maintained a strong defense throughout the first half, holding the Indians (14-11) to just four points in the second quarter to go into halftime trailing 16-13.
Palmyra outscored Elsberry 12-7 in the third quarter to take the lead at 25-23, then in the fourth quarter the Panthers continued to pull away with 22 points in the frame. Candra King scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for Palmyra and Rylie McKinney had six of her 10 points in the final frame. Taytum White also reached double figures with 12 points.
KAHOKA, Mo.
Indians advance to district final
The Clark County girls basketball team picked up a 53-31 victory over Highland in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals at home on Thursday night.
Alexis Ellison hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored eight points in the frame as the Indians (14-7) built a 16-6 advantage. That lead grew to 28-12 by halftime, with Brooklyn Howe adding eight points for Clark County this time.
Both Ellison and Howe finished with 16 points to pace the Indians, and Howe also ripped down 14 rebounds for a double-double. Ansley Bringer led the Cougars with 14 points.
Top-seeded Clark County will host third-seeded Palmyra for the district title game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Mo.
Scotland County shuts down Canton
The Scotland County girls basketball team held Canton under 40 points for only the third time all season in a 64-39 victory in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals on Thursday.
Not only did Scotland County turn up the defensive pressure, it had four players reach double figures in scoring. Hannah Feeney had a game-high 16 points while Emiley Dial followed with 13, Alaynna Whitaker had 12 points and Morgan Blessing added 11. Nariah Clay finished with 11 points to lead Canton.
Scotland County advances to the district championship on Saturday to face top-seeded Schuyler County in Queen City, Mo.
QUEEN CITY, Mo.
Eagles wings clipped in semifinals
The Knox County girls basketball team fell to top-seeded Schuyler County 41-33 in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals on Thursday night.
The Eagles had a hard time getting going with just 12 points in the first half, but they doubled their score in the third quarter with another 12 points. It wasn’t enough to cut into the Rams’ lead, however, as Knox County still trailed 33-24 heading to the fourth quarter.
Kylee Woods led the Eagles with eight points and Riley Strange and Daniela Dooley each followed with seven points. Tinley Roberts had 19 points to lead Schuyler County, including five made 3-pointers.