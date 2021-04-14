ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quincy High School boys soccer team shut out Rock Island Alleman 5-0 in its final road game of the season on Wednesday evening. The Blue Devils will return to Quincy for their final match of the year on Saturday when they host Rock Island at Flinn Stadium.
Andrew VanderMaiden led the Blue Devils (5-5-1, 4-1-1 Western Big 6) with two goals on the day, while Carter Venvertloh, Tyler Altman and Biruk Rosen also found the back of the net. Venvertloh also had an assist, as did Rosen, Nolan Fleer and Deakon Schuette.
Goalkeeper Frank Heck and the QHS defense picked up a second straight shutout and seventh of the season.
QUINCY
Raiders tennis starts off strong
The Quincy Notre Dame boys tennis team picked up two victories over the last two days to start its season, defeating Hannibal 9-0 on Tuesday and Macomb 8-1 on Wednesday, with both matches at Reservoir Park.
Sean Robertson had a tough matchup against the Bombers at No. 1 singles but earned a 7-6, 7-5 victory to start off 2-0 in singles play, and Andrew Catalpa at No. 3 singles won a third-set tiebreaker at No. 3 singles to earn a 6-1, 5-7, 10-4 decision and also improve to 2-0. Marko Cucuk, Caleb Hoffman and Josh Dyer at Nos. 2, 4 and 6 singles, respectively, all won in two sets against Macomb.
In doubles action against the Bombers, Cucuk and Catalpa were 6-1, 6-1 victors at No. 1, Robertson and Hoffman won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 and Ian Paxton and Dyer won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
RUSHVILLE, Ill.
Mustangs gallop past Rockets
The Unity volleyball team defeated Rushville-Industry 25-12, 25-9 to earn its 10th victory on Wednesday evening.
Kyra Carothers finished with a team-high 14 kills for the Mustangs (10-2) and Ashlynn Arnsman followed with eight kills and two aces. Taylor Nichols finished with 24 assists for Unity.
LIBERTY, Ill.
Titans outlast Eagles
The Liberty volleyball team fell to West Hancock in straight sets on Wednesday 27-25, 25-23.
Izzy Gimm finished with five kills, eight digs, three blocks and two aces for the Eagles, while Reagan Eaves had seven kills for the Titans and Dharma Tripp had 21 digs.
BARRY, Ill.
Hornets hold off Wildcats
The Brown County volleyball team held on for a 25-14, 25-23 victory over Western on the road on Wednesday evening.
Gabby McGrath was the top facilitator and defender for the Hornets, finishing with 15 assists and 12 digs. Katey Flynn had six kills and five digs and Klare Flynn followed with four kills.
AUGUSTA, Ill.
Suns season ends early
The Southeastern volleyball team had to pause all activities due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol, bringing the Suns’ season to an early end.
Southeastern was scheduled for four more matches, starting with a home game against Illini West on Thursday. The Suns finish the year with a 7-5 record.