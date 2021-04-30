GENESEO, Ill. — The Quincy High School baseball team suffered two losses in a doubleheader against Western Big Six Conference foe Geneseo on Friday, falling 5-2 in the first game and 6-4 in the second.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 0-2 WB6) had their best chance at victory in the second game, leading 4-0 heading to the fifth inning. The Maple Leafs scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull within one and added three more in the sixth to take the lead, with a Charlie Rice two-run home putting Geneseo ahead for good.
Connor Schwindeler pitched the first five innings for QHS, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out eight. Grayson Cook took the loss, allowing three hits and three runs in one inning of relief. The Blue Devils had five hits with Noah Harbin hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to put the Blue Devils ahead 4-0.
Brady Walker had a solo home run in game one for QHS to score one of the team’s two runs, the other coming off an RBI double from Luke Mettemeyer in the fifth inning. The Blue Devils outhit the Maple Leafs 6-4 in the first game, but Geneseo made the most of its opportunities. Harbin took the loss, throwing the first five innings while allowing three hits and four runs an striking out seven.
GENESEO, Ill.
Blue Devils can’t keep up with Maple Leafs
The Quincy High School softball team took two losses to Geneseo on the road on Friday in Western Big Six Conference play, losing 8-0 in game one and 17-1 in game two. The lone run of the doubleheader came in the third inning of game two on an Ella Marks RBI double.
Jaylen Lubbert was 2 for 2 from the plate in game two for the Blue Devils (4-3, 0-3 WB6) and Elaina Schreack took the loos on the mound, allowing 10 hits and 17 runs in three innings pitched.
Geneseo scored six runs in the first three innings of game one and QHS couldn’t keep up. Brynn Krutmeier threw a complete game while surrendering four hits and only two earned runs, also picking up nine strikeouts. Schreack had the lone hit for the Blue Devils as Maple Leafs starting pitcher Anna Narup struck out 13 and allowed no hits in five innings of work.
WARSAW, Ill.
Raiders shut down Titans
The Quincy Notre Dame softball team defeated West Hancock 8-1 on the road on Friday evening.
Eryn Cornwell earned the complete-game victory for the Raiders, striking out nine batters in the process. Abbey Schreacke was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate, driving in four RBIs and recording a double and a triple.
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill.
Mustangs felled in doubleheader
The Unity baseball team lost twice to Pleasant Plains in two five-inning games on Friday, falling 5-0 in the first game and 6-2 in the second game.
The Mustangs recorded just one hit in game one, a single by Cody Shaffer. Bryson Muegge took the first loss, allowing six hits and two earned runs while walking three and striking out three in 3 2/3 innings.
Unity managed seven hits in the second game, outhitting the Cardinals 7-5, but they could only score two runs for their effort. Ben McClelland hit a one-out double in the first inning and was brought home on a wild pitch later in the frame to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead. Pleasant Plains took its first lead in the third inning with three runs in the frame, and the Cardinals added another three in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. Gage Bruns hit an RBI single to bring home McClelland in the fifth, but Unity couldn’t manage the four more runs to tie the game.
Bruns finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and Aidan Obert was 2 for 3 with two doubles. Schaffer took the loss, allowing five hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts.