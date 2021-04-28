MACOMB, Ill. — The Quincy High School baseball team battled Macomb for seven innings on the road on Wednesday evening and came back home with a tightly-contested 7-6 victory.
The turning point came between the third and fourth innings. The Bombers took a 5-4 advantage with four runs scored in the bottom of the third, but the Blue Devils answered right back with three runs of their own in the top of the fourth to retake the lead for good at 7-5. Raulin Zanger was hit by a pitch with one out for the first QHS baserunner in the top of the fourth, then Kenny Taylor drew a walk on the next at-bat.
Logan Eaton brought both Zanger and Taylor home with a two-RBI double on the next at-bat, then Noah Harbin followed with an RBI single to bring home Eaton. That was just enough cushion for Zanger to pitch through the next two innings, allowing just one more Macomb run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI groundout. The Blue Devils ended the game on the next at-bat with a double play.
Zanger earned the victory, throwing 2 2/3 innings of relief with one hit and one run given up. Dominick Gibson started on the mound and allowed five hits and five runs, though just one earned, while striking out four.
QHS (3-1) had just three total hits, but Eaton and Harbin’s timely hitting in the fourth were enough for the victory. Eaton and Grayson Cook both scored two runs, with Cook drawing two walks on the day.
QUINCY
Blue Devils overtake Bombers in sixth inning
The Quincy High School softball team trailed Macomb 4-3 after surrendering a run in the top of the sixth inning at home on Wednesday, but the Blue Devils answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame and earned a 7-4 victory. Back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the sixth put runners on first and second for QHS, then after Morgan Holtman stole third base, Jaylen Lubbert laid down a bunt to bring Holtman home to tie the game, and Lubbert reached on an error to leave two runners on with no outs.
Ella Marks took advantage of the situation on the next at-bat with an RBI double, then Sofi Sangrey followed two batters later with an RBI single to bring in Marks and put QHS ahead 6-4. A double-play ended the inning, but not before Brynn Krutmeier stole home for the fourth run of the frame.
Elaina Schreack started in the circle for the Blue Devils (4-1) and threw six innings with two hits, four runs and five walks surrendered while striking out 12. Krutmeier tossed the final inning, allowing just a single hit and striking out one to end any Bombers chance of a comeback. Schreack also went 1-for-1 at the plate with two walks drawn and two runs scored, and Marks was 1 for 2 with a run and two RBIs.
CHATHAM, Ill.
Blue Devils grapplers start season
The Quincy High School wrestling team kicked off its delayed season on Wednesday with a dual against Chatham Glenwood. Five Blue Devils picked up wins on the evening, with Brayden Oenning at 145 pounds, Owen Uppinghouse at 152, Kayden Garrett at 160, Bryor Newbold at 182 and Thomas Culp at 195 all starting their season victorious.